American Media, Inc. Celebrity Group Launches Podcast Network Featuring Shows From Us Weekly, RadarOnline & Soap Opera Digest

"While we are excited to further establish our authoritative and trusted reporting of celebrity scoops and culture to a new platform, we are even more excited by the incredible reaction from the listening audience who have enthusiastically embraced these shows making many of them among the highest ranked in the category," said Dylan Howard, AMI Chief Content Officer.

"The success of these programs right out of the gate underscores that our brands are committed to delivering our unique brand of compelling, entertaining, and trusted celebrity journalism to our fans no matter where they want to read, or listen."

The full slate of new podcasts includes:

Get Tressed With Us! - Each week, Us Weekly provides the scoop on Hollywood's hottest hair, beauty and style trends.

AMI Studios develops, creates, produces and distributes the programming slate. Tom Freestone, Executive Producer of AMI Studios, said AMI would increase its output by an additional five series by the end of April, and projects that the company will be on track to become a top 10 publisher in the United States for unique monthly audience.

The podcasts are available on Apple, Google Play, Stitcher, and various other platforms, and can also be downloaded at usmagazine.com/podcasts and radaronline.com/podcasts.

