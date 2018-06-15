American Media, Inc. Expands Entertainment Group With Agreement To Acquire Celebrity And Kids Group Titles From Bauer Media USA

Combined, the new AMI Entertainment Group will reach 38 million readers and deliver the youngest median age in the category. Newsstand sales will average 1 million copies weekly with less than 25 percent reader duplication.

In addition to the increased newsstand sales and readership, the acquisition will help grow the AMI Entertainment Group's monthly digital audience with the network now reaching more than 60 million unique visitors monthly and more than additional 15 million social media fans and followers.

"Today's announcement underscores AMI investor confidence in our business strategy as we continue to build and grow our Entertainment Group. Despite newsstand sales declining 20 percent annually, both Bauer and AMI have continued to invest in the marketplace and we believe there is still a terrific opportunity to grow newsstand revenue," said AMI Chairman and CEO David J. Pecker. "I look forward to welcoming these trusted brands and talented staffs to AMI."

AMI has secured committed bridge financing from existing investors to fund the acquisition which is expected to close on or about July 1, 2018. Following the closing of the acquisition, the company intends to announce and launch a refinancing of its existing debt, as well as the bridge financing.

About American Media, Inc.

American Media, Inc. (AMI) owns and operates the leading print and digital celebrity and active lifestyle media brands in the United States. AMI's titles include Us Weekly, OK!, Star, Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Mr. Olympia Contest, National Enquirer and other celebrity titles. AMI also manages nine different digital sites including Usmagazine.com, OKmagazine.com, RadarOnline.com, MensJournal.com, MuscleandFitness.com and other digital and social properties. AMI's magazines have a combined total circulation of 5.3+ million and reach more than 51 million men and women each month. AMI's digital properties reach approximately 60 million unique visitors monthly.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-media-inc-expands-entertainment-group-with-agreement-to-acquire-celebrity-and-kids-group-titles-from-bauer-media-usa-300667028.html

SOURCE American Media, Inc.