AMERICAN MEDICAL RESPONSE TEAMSTERS IN MASSACHUSETTS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

200 Emergency Medical Workers Demand Fair Teamsters Contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at American Medical Response (AMR) in Springfield and Greenfield have voted unanimously to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached by November 24. The 200 paramedics and EMTs organized with Teamsters Local 404 earlier this year to fight for a strong contract, better wages, and respect on the job.

"AMR Teamsters ensure that members in our communities receive the life-saving care they need when they are experiencing medical emergencies," said Bryan Donovan Jr., President of Local 404. "As paramedics and EMTs, these Teamsters are highly skilled, well-trained, and can be the difference in life-or-death situations. It's time for AMR to negotiate a strong first Teamsters contract and give workers the respect they deserve."

These first responders service Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties, as well as the Bay State Hospital system.

"Instead of looking for ways to shortchange workers, AMR should remember that Teamsters are providing the essential service of compassionate and quality medical care to members of our communities in their most dire moments," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Public Services Division Director. "AMR Teamsters are demanding a fair contract that includes access to quality health care, the ability to retire with dignity, and union protections, which their employer has repeatedly refused to offer. This unanimous strike vote should send a clear message to their employer that these Teamsters know their worth and they will fight to get it."

Teamsters Local 404 represents 1,300 workers and their families throughout western Massachusetts. For more information, visit teamsters404.com.

