American Medical Staffing and American Surgical Professionals Unite Under New Brand: VyTalent Solutions

New enterprise platform brings together staffing expertise and technology-enabled workforce solutions for healthcare and education organizations nationwide

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Staffing and American Surgical Professionals today announced they have united under a new enterprise brand, VyTalent Solutions, combining more than three decades of staffing expertise with an expanded technology and workforce analytics platform.

The rebrand unifies the two companies' clinical and allied staffing, surgical staffing, and MSP/VMS capabilities under a single identity and introduces new AI-enabled tools designed to power innovative workforce solutions across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, behavioral health facilities, correctional healthcare settings, schools, and community health organizations.

"VyTalent Solutions is redefining the experience where talent, human connection, and technology converge to drive better measurable outcomes," said Linda Perneau, Chief Executive Officer of VyTalent Solutions. "Our new brand reflects our transformation into a modern workforce solutions platform—one that combines scalable innovation with the healthcare staffing expertise, trusted partnerships, and unwavering focus on patient care that have been the foundation of our success."

Traditional staffing models alone are no longer sufficient to solve today's workforce challenges. VyTalent Solutions was created to fill that gap, pairing workforce expertise with technology-enabled management tools and data-driven decision support.

The launch coincides with an expansion of the company's MSP/VMS offerings and continued investment in its technology platform, positioning VyTalent Solutions to serve clients across an increasingly complex healthcare labor market.

"This rebrand is more than a new name—it represents a stronger platform for growth," added Perneau. "The healthcare workforce landscape is evolving rapidly, and our clients need more than staffing support. As VyTalent Solutions, we're building a company designed to help healthcare organizations and schools solve critical workforce challenges while creating meaningful opportunities for the professionals who power patient and student care every day."

Learn more at vytalentsolutions.com.

About VyTalent Solutions

VyTalent Solutions is a technology-enabled, people-first workforce solutions platform serving healthcare and education organizations nationwide. Drawing on more than three decades of combined staffing experience, the company delivers specialized talent solutions, workforce management expertise, and AI-enabled technology to hospitals, surgical centers, behavioral health facilities, schools, correctional healthcare environments, and community-based organizations. vytalentsolutions.com

Media contact:

Michelle Meek

773-220-3120

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SOURCE VyTalent Solutions