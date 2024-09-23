AMERICAN METAL UNVEILS INNOVATIVE NEW SONIC INFUSED WHISKEY USING THE SIGNATURE SOUND OF A CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE HAND-BUILT BY CO-FOUNDER JOSH ALLISON

The whiskey: The Disciple (SRP $80 / 750ml; 45% ABV / 90 Proof) starts with American Metal's award-winning 90 proof Tennessee straight whiskey featuring a high corn mash bill that has been distilled in Tennessee and aged in Vermont. What sets it apart is American Metal's new patent-pending sonic infusion process, which incorporates the distinctive sound of The Disciple—a custom motorcycle handcrafted by co-founder and Master Builder Josh Allison.

"Infusing the signature sound of a custom bike that I built into the whiskey has never been done before, and it delivers a taste that is truly iconic in my opinion," explains Allison. "Our innovative approach allows us to show a clear transformation from point A to point B due to the sound of the motorcycle and marks an industry milestone by merging motorcycle sounds and whiskey."

This patent-pending process employs the sounds of The Disciple's vintage 1941 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead engine, played through a waterproof speaker that is submerged inside the new American Oak barrels to directly interact with the liquid. This infusion technique imparts rich, complex tasting notes and a unique color to the whiskey, reflecting American Metal's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, boundary-pushing innovation, and a passion for creating custom vehicles and extraordinary whiskey.

Watch the video here.

Sailor Guevara of American Whiskey Magazine praises American Metal Whiskey's Sonic Infused whiskey, saying: "American Metal Whiskey's Sonic Infused whiskey is a testament to the brand's dedication to quality and excellence. The medium amber color is housed in a bottle that exudes strength, with a design that is both thoughtful and unique. The label, reminiscent of great album cover art, adds to the overall appeal. Every detail, from the cork design to the color palette, has been meticulously crafted, showcasing the brand's ability to create intrigue and individualism in its design. On the nose, it's clear this is no gimmick. Waves of brown sugar, rich cereal grain, and roasted almonds welcome you—just a hint of oak and decadent warm caramel. The initial palate is warm, bold, and velvety. A nice structure and mouthfeel are pleasant surprises. Sweet vanilla cream greets the tongue, and then peanut brittle and deep stone fruits arrive mid-palate, along with baking spices and a touch of roasted almonds in this long and lingering finish. It's a win in my book, with complex flavors packed into a highly drinkable whiskey."

Suggested cocktail: The Rowdy One

2 ounces American Metal Whiskey

2 bar spoons of 1:1 Demerara syrup

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

2 dashes of Regans Orange Bitters

Stir with ice in a mixing glass. Strain over a king cube in an Old-Fashioned glass and garnish with a flamed orange peel.

The Disciple is priced at $80 and available online at americanmetalwhiskey.com where you can explore the full lineup of American Metal Whiskey. Emphasizing responsible consumption, the whiskey is also accessible in select bars, restaurants, and liquor stores nationwide, ensuring compliance with marketing regulations. Legal drinking-age adults can conveniently order online, with delivery options available in 41 states and DC. Experience American Metal Whiskey in person at the Harley Davidson Museum and Motor Bar in Milwaukee, WI, where American Metal is named the official whiskey. Retailers interested in carrying the whiskey can contact American Metal Whiskey at [email protected].

About American Metal Whiskey:

American Metal Whiskey is a producer of small-batch, ultra-premium whiskeys that embody the same values of craftsmanship, creativity, and attention to detail that goes into every custom car and bike built at the American Metal Customs Shop. This love of whiskey and crafting expertise has created a collection of distinctive products that highlight the rich heritage and tradition of American whiskey making, while also infusing our innovative approach to the craft. American Metal Customs and American Metal Whiskey exemplify the spirit of American ingenuity and excellence while also sharing a commitment to world-class craftsmanship, an unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and a passion for creating custom cars, motorcycles, and insanely good whiskey. American Metal Whiskey is available for purchase online and in select U.S. liquor stores, bars, and restaurants. americanmetalwhiskey.com. For more information on the American Metal Customs shop please visit americanmetalcustoms.com.

