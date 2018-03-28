American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger

During a special meeting, unitholders voted on merger-related proposals, which included the merger and a non-binding advisory vote on merger compensation. The merger proposal passed with a vote of more than 95 percent of votes cast by non-affiliated unitholders, representing approximately 64 percent of all outstanding units held by such unitholders. A majority of the non-affiliated unitholders also approved the advisory merger compensation proposal.

The closing of the merger remains subject to certain state level regulatory approvals and the closing conditions described in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2018. The merger is expected to close later in the second quarter of 2018.

About American Midstream Partners, LP

American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. American Midstream's assets are strategically located in some of the most prolific offshore and onshore basins in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 5,100 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.

For more information about American Midstream Partners, LP, visit: www.americanmidstream.com. The content of our website is not part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the Partnership's expectations regarding the timing of the proposed offering and use of proceeds. We have used the words "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2017, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2017, our Registration Statement on Form S-4 related to the Southcross acquisition, and our other filings with the SEC. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update such statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

American Midstream Partners, LP

Mark Schuck

Director of Investor Relations

(346) 241-3497

ir@americanmidstream.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-midstream-announces-southcross-unitholder-approval-of-merger-300620665.html

SOURCE American Midstream Partners, LP

Related Links

http://www.americanmidstream.com

