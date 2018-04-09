American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of the Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements. Requests should be communicated in writing to American Midstream Partners, LP, Attention: Investor Relations, 2103 CityWest Blvd. Bldg. 4 Suite 800, Houston, TX 77042. In addition, the Form 10-K can be viewed on the Partnership's website at www.americanmidstream.com.

The Partnership did not file its Form 10-K within the prescribed timing pursuant to its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2018 and subsequently received a listing standard notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The Partnership has now filed its Form 10-K and therefore is in compliance with the NYSE listing standard.

About American Midstream Partners, LP

American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. American Midstream's assets are strategically located in some of the most prolific offshore and onshore basins in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 5,100 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.

