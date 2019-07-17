American Midstream Partners Expected to Be Removed from the Alerian Index Series

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today that American Midstream Partners (NYSE: AMID) is expected to be removed from the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS), Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), and Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE) in a special rebalancing.

Special rebalancings are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations. American Midstream Partners will cease to trade due to its merger with an affiliate of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund V. The rebalancing will take place after market close on Monday, July 22.

Each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

