American Military News reaches 150 million lifetime readers

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Military News (AMN) announced today that it reached the milestone of 150 million lifetime readers in Q2 2021, just one year after achieving 100 million readers since its launch in 2015. The growth is attributed to the expansion of distribution channels, strategic marketing and acquisitions, as well as steady readership across the U.S. and international markets.

Ninety-three percent (93%) of readers are from the global security 'five eyes' nations, including 88% in the U.S. and the rest across Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and the UK. Readership in the U.S. achieved 36% year-over-year growth while international markets saw an average of 49% growth in readership year-over-year.

"With the world accelerating toward a new era of hyper-conflict, our growing readership makes clear the appetite among the American public to stay attuned to the daily challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. military and national security," said Kellen Giuda, Founder and CEO of American Military News. "We are eager to continue our mission to report on the geopolitical issues, national security implications and homeland events that our readers want to know about."

American Military News is scored 100 out of 100 by media watchdog NewsGuard and "Least Biased" by Media Bias/Fact Check.

American Military News was founded in 2015 by Kellen Giuda with the mission of reporting to the American public on issues related to the U.S. military, global foreign affairs, current events and cultural topics. AMN has grown into one of the most far-reaching military and foreign affairs news media outlets in the United States, reporting exclusive stories on issues across the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, National Security Council, the White House, Congress, CDC, DHS as well as initiatives from corporations such as Microsoft, Walmart, Lowe's, General Mills, Can-Am and Wargaming. AMN has reported on the work of charitable organizations, including Wounded Warrior Project, Wreaths Across America, National WWI Museum, Charity Navigator and more.

In addition to reporting daily news, AMN has expanded into e-commerce and a soon-to-be launching e-learning vertical.

Giuda previously owned and operated a management consulting firm with offices in New York City and Washington, DC, served as National Coalitions Director to former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's presidential campaign and prior to that was an architectural project manager at an architecture firm in lower Manhattan, NYC.

You can learn more about American Military News at about.americanmilitarynews.com or find reporting at www.AmericanMilitaryNews.com. You can contact American Military News at [email protected].

