AMERICAN MIME THEATRE is RELAUNCHED TAKING ITS UNIQUE PLACE IN THE THEATER COMMUNITY

American Mime Theatre is not pantomime nor is it a dance company – it is first and foremost a theater company performing its own original plays utilizing its unique acting methods through movement

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a private event in its new home on West 25th Street in New York City, the American Mime Theatre announced its relaunch after a waning period in its over 70-year history. Founded by actor/director Paul J. Curtis in 1952, who melded the influences of modern dance and American acting methods of the time and developed a unique form of movement theater with its own aesthetic principles and training methods. Mr. Curtis and many American Mime Performing Companies over the years created plays utilizing all forms of expression through acting in form. And over several decades and thousands of students, the American Mime Theatre School has had an undeniable influence on the acting profession and performers of all kinds. Now, after a year of internal development, Artistic Director Arthur Yorinks and Executive Director Lynn M. Stirrup are spearheading efforts to rebuild AMT's Performing Company and School, and to initiate special projects such as the monthly series AMT Talks!

"In its seventh decade of continuous existence, I am thrilled to be part of the relaunching of the American Mime Theatre," says Joel Charleston, Board Chair. "I'm thoroughly convinced that Arthur Yorinks, former AMT performer and teacher, along with the team he has assembled will steer AMT into exciting new directions capturing the imaginations of theater audiences of the 21st century."

Mr. Yorinks states, "It's both a challenge and a distinct honor for Lynn and myself to have the opportunity to redefine and rebuild this historic theater company in its newly acquired permanent home on 25th Street. Though much work lies ahead to reshape and expand on the original vision of American Mime, the beating heart of this company – acting through movement – is as vital now as it was in 1952. We can't wait to applaud the new American Mime Performing Company on stage and on tour."

About American Mime Theatre

American Mime Theatre is a not-for-profit arts organization devoted to the work of its Performing Company as well as arts education through the unique medium of American Mime.

