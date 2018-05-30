American Mint Celebrates Memorial Day With Gold-Layered Band Of Brothers Ring

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Mint, LLC President Kevin Sacher proudly announced the release of a brand new Band of Brothers Men's Ring honoring those patriots who have served, past or present, in the name of the United States of America. The medallion at the center of the ring features a detailed engraving of The Three Servicemen, the bronze statue of three veterans located alongside the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Layered in 24k gold, each side of the ring features an intricately sculpted silver-tone eagle perched on a star, while engraved around the inside the ring are the words "Dedicated to Those Who Serve."
This handsome men's ring is available in whole sizes from 8 to 14 and arrives in a custom jeweler's box for safekeeping. Available exclusively from American Mint, the Band of Brothers Men's Ring can be ordered online (www.americanmint.com) or by calling toll-free 1-877-807-MINT (6468) to reserve yours at the special price of $129.90 for a limited time only, while supplies last.
"We created this beautiful 24k gold-layered ring to honor all the brave men and women who have fought and sacrificed to preserve liberty and independence around the world. We can never thank these American heroes enough for the important sacrifice they have made for our country," Sacher said.
American Mint is a leading provider of high quality collectible coins, knives, die-cast replicas, and other memorabilia, and has served more than a million customers from its Mechanicsburg facility. As an international direct mail marketer, American Mint's parent company operates in nine countries and has served 10 million serious collectors around the world. For more information about American Mint, please visit www.americanmint.com.
Contacts:
Kevin Sacher, President
American Mint, LLC
kevin.sacher@americanmint.com
717-458-9031
American Mint, LLC
5051 Louise Drive
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
1-877-807-MINT
www.americanmint.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-mint-celebrates-memorial-day-with-gold-layered-band-of-brothers-ring-300656577.html
SOURCE American Mint, LLC
Share this article