This handsome men's ring is available in whole sizes from 8 to 14 and arrives in a custom jeweler's box for safekeeping. Available exclusively from American Mint, the Band of Brothers Men's Ring can be ordered online (www.americanmint.com) or by calling toll-free 1-877-807-MINT (6468) to reserve yours at the special price of $129.90 for a limited time only, while supplies last.

"We created this beautiful 24k gold-layered ring to honor all the brave men and women who have fought and sacrificed to preserve liberty and independence around the world. We can never thank these American heroes enough for the important sacrifice they have made for our country," Sacher said.

American Mint is a leading provider of high quality collectible coins, knives, die-cast replicas, and other memorabilia, and has served more than a million customers from its Mechanicsburg facility. As an international direct mail marketer, American Mint's parent company operates in nine countries and has served 10 million serious collectors around the world. For more information about American Mint, please visit www.americanmint.com.

Contacts:

Kevin Sacher, President

American Mint, LLC

kevin.sacher@americanmint.com

717-458-9031

American Mint, LLC

5051 Louise Drive

Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

1-877-807-MINT

www.americanmint.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-mint-celebrates-memorial-day-with-gold-layered-band-of-brothers-ring-300656577.html

SOURCE American Mint, LLC

Related Links

http://www.americanmint.com

