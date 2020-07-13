American Modern Insurance Group Launches Virtual Classic Car Show

AMELIA, Ohio, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Collector Car Day, July 9th, American Modern Insurance Group, Inc. (American Modern), a leading specialty insurance organization known for its collector car coverage, is launching its first-ever virtual collector car show in search of the most impressive classic and collector cars across the country.

From July 9 – 23, 2020, collector car owners can visit the American Modern Collector Car Facebook page and submit a description and one to three photos of their classic car or truck in any of the following car show categories:

Best Street Rod/Hot Rod Car or Truck

Best Antique Car or Truck

Best Muscle Car

Best Classic Car or Truck

Best Street Machine, Restomod Car or Truck

Best Modern-Day Domestic Car or Truck

A team of American Modern judges will select winners by July 27th. From July 27th – August 4th, images of all submissions and the winner from each category will be displayed in a gallery on American Modern's Facebook page. Additionally, visitors can vote for their favorite winning collector vehicle and a "fan favorite" will be awarded to the classic car submission that gets the most engagement.

"While many in-person car shows remain canceled due to COVID-19, we wanted to provide an opportunity to safely continue the cherished summer tradition of spotlighting special classic cars," said Rick Drewry, Senior Claims Specialist, American Modern. "With more than 25 years of experience in the collector car industry, we understand how classic car owners feel about their vehicles, and we are excited to offer a creative way to celebrate the passion of the collector car community."

American Modern offers collector car owners an Agreed Value insurance policy which allows the insured, working with their agent, to select their coverage up front. This means the insured knows in the event of a total loss what they will receive in a settlement and there is no guess work which can sometimes happen in a standard auto policy.

"We view these classic vehicles as works of art, and we are dedicated to helping our clients safeguard their cherished investments," said Drewry. "American Modern protects collector cars in ways that a standard auto policy doesn't and our virtual car show will provide an opportunity to showcase everything that is truly special about these automobiles."

American Modern offers broad classic auto and collector car insurance. To learn more about American Modern collector car insurance plans and the virtual car show contest, please visit AMIG.com .

About American Modern Insurance Group®

American Modern® insurance is a widely recognized specialty insurance leader that delivers products and services for residential property—such as manufactured homes and specialty dwellings—and for consumers in the recreational market, including owners of boats, personal watercraft, classic cars, motorcycles, ATVs, and snowmobiles. The company is headquartered in Amelia, Ohio, and part of the Munich Re Group. For more information, visit www.amig.com.

Contact

Ryan Mitchell

Social Media & PR Specialist

[email protected]

609-243-4496

American Modern

Insurance Group, Inc.

7000 Midland Blvd.

Amelia, OH 45102

SOURCE American Modern Insurance Group