American Motorcyclist Association Announces New Partnership with EagleRider

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new benefit announced by the American Motorcyclist Association provides members with easy access to the Club EagleRider program, paving the way for more -- and more exciting -- motorcycling adventures.

Club EagleRider is a motorcycle subscription service operated by EagleRider Rentals and Tours that offers a convenient and affordable way to ride a variety of motorcycle brands in major cities and travel destinations across the country.

"EagleRider is an innovative and dynamic company that allows motorcyclists to rent and ride on vacations and business trips, as well as tour the United States and other countries," AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey said. "The AMA is always exploring new ways to make motorcycling more fun, and this new Club EagleRider benefit does that, while adding value to every AMA membership."

Under the agreement with Club EagleRider, the $29 initiation fee is waived. For $29 a month, AMA members can use the program to "try before you buy" specific models of motorcycles and "pack a bike in your suitcase" to use while traveling.

"We all know motorcyclists have an affinity for certain brands so what makes Club EagleRider unique is affordable access to some of the newest bikes on the market. You might have one or two bikes in your garage - and with our subscription service - now you have dozens in your garage and in your suitcase," added Chris McIntyre, Chief Experience Officer for EagleRider. "In this case, more is more. You get to ride them all."

AMA members also receive two bonus credits at sign-up, giving them 14 rentals for a 12-month commitment, and all Club EagleRider participants receive a free birthday rental.

EagleRider is excited to promote AMA membership on social media and as part of its in-store interactions with customers.

For more information about Club EagleRider, visit www.eaglerider.com/motorcycle-club .

The Club EagleRider benefit is the newest in a long line of rewards, discounts and services AMA members receive. The AMA and its chartered clubs promote recreational riding through a variety of activities. AMA recreational riding initiatives include the AMA National Gypsy Tour, the AMA LongRider Program, AMA Grand Tours, the Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series, Presented by Kenda Tires, the KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series, Presented by Kenda Tires and AMA Road Captain workshops. In addition, AMA clubs and promoters organize hundreds of recreational events every year.



For more information about AMA recreational riding programs, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com and click "Riding" then "Road Riding & Touring" in the menu.



About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has since grown to become a motorcycle experience industry leader, fulfilling dreams of thousands of motorcyclists worldwide from over 200 locations. EagleRider offers a variety of motorcycle travel options and a Club EagleRider membership subscription program—the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry. For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com .

