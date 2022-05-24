American Negotiation Institute to Release New Guide on Difficult Conversations in the Modern Workforce

Best-selling author & CEO Kwame Christian Esq. M.A. is a global expert on helping people get what they want at work.

As the Great Resignation unfolds, one thing is certain: more than half of Americans are facing difficult workplace conversations on a regular basis. From mid-level employees seeking better pay, to C-Suite leadership exploring hiring strategies - everybody is looking to get what they want out of work. As an attorney, professor, best-selling author and CEO of the American Negotiation Institute (ANI), Kwame Christian, Esq., M.A. is an expert on conflict resolution and negotiation. Outside of providing corporate training and coaching, Christian has lent his expertise to dozens of media outlets around the world including NPR, Forbes, CNBC, Buzzfeed and more. With over five million downloads, he is also the host of the #1 negotiation podcast in the world, Negotiate Anything.

Christian's global insights will help audiences:

Overcome the negative emotions associated with difficult workplace conversations

Negotiate higher salaries

Identify tools for improving employee satisfaction and retention

Click here for a sneak peak of Negotiating for the Modern Workforce: Strategies for Conquering Difficult Conversations at Work.

To speak with Kwame Christian Esq., M.A. about overcoming difficult conversations at work, please contact Ashley Wilson at [email protected].

About American Negotiation Institute

Founded in Columbus, Ohio by Kwame Christian, the ANI mission is to empower individuals and organizations to be confident and successful in negotiations and conflict resolution. ANI offers a comprehensive approach that includes access to a wide array of resources from books, workshops, courses and guides, to leading podcasts. Kwame has been featured by Forbes, CNBC, USA Today, BuzzFeed, Authority Magazine, LinkedIn Learning and more. Visit www.americannegotiationinstitute.com for more information.

Contact:

Ashley Wilson

[email protected]

SOURCE American Negotiation Institute