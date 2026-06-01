American Nephrology Nurses Association Announces 2026 Advocacy Forum

Nephrology nursing leaders to convene in Washington, D.C. to advance policies supporting kidney care patients and the nursing workforce

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) today announced its 2026 Advocacy Forum taking place June 8-9, in Washington, D.C. The event will bring together nephrology nurses to engage with policymakers to advocate for policies that strengthen access to high-quality kidney care, support the nephrology nursing workforce, and improve outcomes for kidney care patients.

"Nephrology nurses see firsthand how federal policy decisions impact patient care, workforce sustainability, and access to lifesaving treatment," said Michelle Gilliland, ANNA National President (2026-2027). "The Advocacy Forum empowers our nurses to bring their frontline expertise to Capitol Hill and advocate for policies that strengthen the nursing workforce, advance kidney research, and improve outcomes for the millions of people living with kidney disease. Advocacy is an essential part of our commitment to our patients and our profession."

After receiving focused training, participants will meet with members of Congress and staff to advocate for robust Fiscal Year 2027 funding for the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), and the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR). They will also encourage support for legislation, including the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act, the Living Donor Protection Act, the Living Donor FMLA Protection Act, and the Kidney Care Access Protection Act.

Soapbox Consulting, a nationally recognized advocacy and government relations logistics firm, will coordinate all congressional meetings during the Advocacy Forum. Soapbox will provide participants with personalized meeting schedules, advocacy resources, and real-time event updates, ensuring meaningful conversations with lawmakers and congressional staff about the future of kidney care, research, and the nephrology nursing workforce.

For more information about the Advocacy Forum, please visit https://www.annanurse.org/advocacy-forum/

ABOUT ANNA

The American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) is a professional association established in 1969 and dedicated to advancing nephrology nursing through education, advocacy, networking, and science. Its members are leaders who advocate for patients, mentor colleagues, and engage in legislative efforts to inspire excellence in kidney care. For more information, visit www.annanurse.org

Media Contact: Bridget Wilson; [email protected]; 856-256-2420

SOURCE American Nephrology Nurses' Association