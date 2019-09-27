American News Company, LLC Agrees To Acquire Wholesale Magazine And Book Distribution Assets Of Cowley Distributing, Inc.

SMYRNA, Ga., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American News Company, LLC, (ANC) announced today that it has agreed to acquire the assets of Cowley Distributing, Inc. (Cowley) in connection with its wholesale magazine and book distribution business. The addition of the Cowley assets expands its distribution network to nine additional states throughout the Midwest. The transaction is expected to close by October 5, 2019. The purchase does not include any of Cowley's retail bookstores.

ANC President and CEO David Parry said, "Today's announcement underscores our commitment to continuing to grow our distribution reach while ensuring consistent performance and confidence in the supply chain for all of our internal and external partners."

Cowley President John Cowley added, "Since 1957, Cowley Distributing has been proud to supply great retailers across nine Midwestern states. We know the leadership at ANC and are confident that this strategic investment by ANC is best for the long-term health and continued growth of our business and will ensure that the exemplary service we have provided to our customers continues. Our loyal employees have always been vital to the success of our business and they will be focused on a seamless transition that will ensure our retailers and suppliers continue to receive the high level of service they can depend on."

About American News Company, LLC

American News Company, LLC (ANC) is the leading magazine wholesaler in the United States for publishers and retailers. ANC, through its subsidiary Comag Marketing Group, is a leading provider of national distribution services for publishers, including billing, collection, and sales and marketing. ANC is also a rapidly growing provider of general merchandise products and logistics services for retailers. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, ANC has 1,500 employees across 30 states with more than 70 distribution locations and 800 delivery trucks. For more information, please visit www.anc365.com.

About Cowley Distributing, Inc.

Cowley Distributing, Inc. is a leading regional magazine wholesaler servicing nine states in the Midwest. The Cowley Family has been in the magazine and book wholesale business since 1957. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, Cowley has 400 employees across nine states with 15 distribution locations and 225 delivery trucks. For more information, please email John Cowley at jacowley@thenewsgroup.com.

