American News Company, LLC Brings Its Proprietary General Merchandise Solution to Albertsons Cos. 2,200+ Stores Nationwide

SMRYNA, Ga., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American News Company, LLC (ANC) announced today that it has reached an agreement with Albertsons Companies to be a primary supplier and merchandiser for its clip strip and J-hook retail sales program. The comprehensive program rollout will begin in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019.

"This partnership allows ANC to further expand into the rapidly growing general merchandise category with one of America's largest supermarket retailers," said ANC CEO, David Parry. "Today's announcement is a big win for ANC and underscores our strategy to establish ANC as the premier general merchandise solution at retail."

ANC's proprietary clip-strip program combined with select general merchandise items will be in all Albertsons Cos. banners with more than 1,000 unique items. ANC will coordinate shipping of this program out of its extensive infrastructure of 14 distribution centers and 56 satellite locations throughout the U.S.

About American News Company, LLC

American News Company, LLC (ANC) is the leading magazine wholesaler in the United States for publishers and retailers. ANC, through its subsidiary Comag Marketing Group, LLC, provides billing and collection and sales and marketing services for publishers. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, ANC has almost 1,500 employees located in more than 30 states with over 70 distribution locations and approximately 800 delivery trucks. For more information please visit www.anc365.com.

