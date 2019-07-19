American News Company, LLC Reaches Long Term Agreement With Bauer Media Group

SMYRNA, Ga., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American News Company, LLC (ANC) announced today that Bauer Media Group (Bauer) has reached a long term supply agreement with ANC effective immediately. All markets in which ANC services are included in this supply agreement.

"ANC is excited to build on our strong partnership with Bauer," said ANC President & CEO David Parry. "Today's announcement underscores that ANC and Bauer are both committed to further developing opportunities in the newsstand supply channel to ensure our continued success and growth."

President & CEO of Bauer, Steven Kotok commented, "Bauer will always be driven by what is best for our loyal readers. Extending our successful partnership with ANC enables Bauer to continue serving our audience, and our retail partners across the country, reliably and efficiently."

About American News Company, LLC

American News Company, LLC (ANC) is the leading magazine wholesaler in the United States for publishers and retailers. ANC, through its subsidiary Comag Marketing Group is a leading provider of national distribution services, including billing & collection and sales & marketing services for publishers. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, ANC has almost 1500 employees located in more than 30 states with over 70 distribution locations and approximately 800 delivery trucks. For more information please visit www.anc365.com

About Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media is a global company producing content that reaches consumers worldwide through print, digital, radio and social platforms. The company's portfolio includes many of the world's most respected and influential media properties.

In the US, Bauer Media publishes the two bestselling magazines at retail in the country, Woman's World and First for Women. The women's service-focused company connects with a nationwide audience of active, engaged newsstand and digital consumers. Woman's World, First for Women and Soaps in Depth represent the strongest segment of the American woman's market and deliver practical solutions and ideas for her home and family as well as personal and celebrity stories delivered in a modern way. Bauer Media USA reaches these women on multiple levels–inspiring them spiritually, professionally and personally in their everyday lives.

SOURCE American News Company, LLC