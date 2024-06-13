American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, expands its U.S. presence with its newest venue set in the Mile High City

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park announced they will open their newest indoor obstacle park in Denver, CO on June 18, 2024, to the public at 10:30 a.m.. With NBC's hit show, American Ninja Warrior, now in its 16th season, participants of all ages and abilities will have the opportunity to meet some of the season's notable competitors and test their own ninja capabilities.

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park Announces Grand Opening Date of Its Newest Location in Denver, Colorado Post this Photo courtesy of American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park

"Denver is an exemplary city in terms of health and wellness, and we are proud to open our doors in a city that places an emphasis on the power of play," said American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park CEO, Adrian Griffin. "It is an incredibly exciting time for the American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park brand, and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence in a major city that shares our core values."

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park is on a mission to offer an experience that enhances both mental and physical strength by inviting guests to crush the course and overcome everything. The newest indoor adventure park boasts 37,000 sq. ft. of American Ninja Warrior fan's favorite truss obstacles, such as Monkey Swings, Spider Walls, Tilting Logs, Floating Bridges, and the iconic WARPED WALLTM.

In addition to the truss obstacles, there will also be a 10,000 sq. ft. inflatable obstacle course, a soft play area, an arcade, and a merchandise store. The location will offer a full-service kitchen featuring pizza, sandwiches, light bites, protein bowls, salads, and more.

Those who attend the grand opening event will also have the opportunity to meet American Ninja Warrior athletes Jake Murray, Taylor Greene, Kaden Lebsack, and Barkley Stockett. American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park anticipates elevating fans and aspiring ninjas of all skill levels who are passionate about the sport and aims to amplify the confidence and talent of those who are brave enough to take the challenge.

Starting on June 20, 2024, the hours of operation are Sunday - Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The adventure park also offers birthday party packages, corporate events, community team-building opportunities, and Ninja Warrior in Training classes.

For more information on the launch of American Ninja Warrior Adventure Parks, please contact [email protected].

