American Nurse Heroes Public Service Announcement

Globally, the nursing profession marks a milestone in 2020, as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. ANA joins with WHO and global colleagues in extending the Year of the Nurse and Midwife into 2021 because of the impact of the pandemic. The recognition will build on the increased visibility of nurses' contributions from 2020, and the expansion of National Nurses Week to the month of May as Nurses Month.

"I'm honored that ANA and HealthCom Media have selected Al Roker Entertainment to tell these amazing stories," commented television personality Al Roker. "As a New Yorker, I am well aware and appreciative of the heroic actions nurses perform daily, let alone during this global pandemic. Their first-person stories are real, authentic, and vital—and give much-needed insight into the frontlines of healthcare."

"The campaign will inspire viewers to share their own stories of how nurses have made a lasting impression on their lives, make the case to policymakers about the importance of investing in nursing, and inspire young people to choose nursing as a career," said ANA Enterprise acting-CEO Debbie Hatmaker, PhD, RN, FAAN.

The public will have an opportunity to support the American Nurses Foundation's non-profit efforts to show their appreciation and support for nurses who are caring for patients during this pandemic, despite significant risks to their well-being and safety. You can donate here: www.thanknurses.org

"It's long overdue to tell stories of these selfless professionals and their positive impact on society," said Greg Osborne, president and founder of HealthCom Media. "We are pleased to bring nurses' stories to life."

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4. 2 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on healthcare issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of healthcare for all. For more information, visit nursingworld.org.

About the American Nurses Foundation

The American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of ANA, with the mission to transform the nation's health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care. For more information visit www.nursingworld.org/foundation

About HealthCom Media and American Nurse Journal

HealthCom Media is a leading information and content development company with a quarter-century experience in healthcare media and thought leadership offering a full suite of communication tools and strategies including market research, marketing services, digital and data strategies for associations and healthcare. HealthCom Media is the official publisher of American Nurse Journal, the official journal of the American Nurses Association (ANA) a fresh voice of nursing across America. The journal reaches more than 175,000 dedicated nurses in a multitude of specialties and practice settings. The myamericannurse.com official site reached more than 4.2 million users in 2019. For Information about American Nurse Journal, visit www.myamericannurse.com. For Information about HealthCom Media, visit www.healthcommedia.com

About Al Roker Entertainment

Al Roker Entertainment (ARE) is an industry-leading producer of original, award-winning TV programs and digital content. Led by 14-time Emmy winning TV personality and trusted media authority Al Roker, ARE partners with a creative consortium of producers, directors, writers, agencies, and talent to ideate, produce, activate, and amplify original content globally, using a variety of broadcast, cable, OTT, social, and streaming platforms. ARE partners with a varied creative consortium of producers, directors, writers, creative directors, agencies, and talent to ideate, produce, activate, and amplify content. As a production services provider, ARE partners with brands, non-profits, ad agencies, and PR companies to generate and inspire audiences through branded entertainment storytelling, notably in the social good space.

Launched in 1994, ARE has produced a variety of breakthrough unscripted, scripted, and digital programming for top television and digital channels including The Weather Channel, Science Channel, Nat Geo, Food Network, Discovery, TLC, Hallmark, NBC, CBS, Lifetime among others. In addition to linear hits "DEA" on Spike TV, "Kimberly's Simply Southern" on GAC, and "Celebrity Holiday Homes" on HGTV, ARE produced the action-adventure reality series "Coast Guard Alaska," "Coast Guard Florida," and "Coast Guard Cape Disappointment," now airing on Pluto TV. ARE has also produced content in partnership with leading digital platforms – both pre-recorded and live streaming – including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter/Periscope, YouTube, LinkedIn, IGTV, "Stories" and through corporate B2B digital marketing. For more information visit alrokerentertainment.com .

SOURCE American Nurses Association

