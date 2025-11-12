American Nurses Association Declares Today a National Nurses Day of Action

Today, ANA is urging Congress to pass two federal bills that will safeguard nurses' safety and mental well-being

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Nurses Association (ANA) announced a National Nurses Day of Action. Representing the interests of the nation's more than 5 million registered nurses, ANA is leading nurses, nursing students and healthcare advocates across the country to petition Congress to take immediate steps to protect the safety, mental health, and well-being of the nation's largest group of healthcare professionals—nurses. Through a variety of coordinated grassroots advocacy efforts, ANA is urging Congress to prioritize passing two essential pieces of legislation:

The Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (H.R. 2531 S. 1232 ) . This bill would require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to enforce a final rule requiring healthcare employers establish workplace violence prevention standards.

. This bill would require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to enforce a final rule requiring healthcare employers establish workplace violence prevention standards. The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Reauthorization Act (H.R. 929 S. 266). Originally enacted in 2022, this bill would ensure nurses would continue to have access to life-saving mental health and substance use disorder resources.

"On this National Nurses Day of Action, we stand united with nurses across the country in calling on Congress to pass two fundamental bills that will protect our profession and defend quality patient care," said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, President of the American Nurses Association. "First, we affirm that 'care goes both ways'. Time and time again we have raised our voices saying no nurse should come to work expecting assault, intimidation or threat merely for doing their job. By extending critical federal mental health support for nurses, we acknowledge that the courage to care is not immune from the burdens of trauma, burnout and moral injury."

Research shows that healthcare professionals face some of the highest rates of workplace violence, and their mental health is worse than any other segment of the U.S. workforce according to the CDC. And unmitigated work environment challenges are the leading reason why nurses are burning out and leaving the profession in unprecedented rates. For this reason, nurses and other healthcare advocates are encouraged to make their presence known on National Nurses Day of Action by engaging with their legislators and showcasing to the public, through social media and other avenues, the dire need to address these priority issues affecting the nursing community.

"Our patients entrust us with their lives — it is high time our nation entrusts us with the protection and well‑being we so earnestly deliver," said Dr. Mensik Kennedy "Passing these bills into law is not optional—these decisions are lifesaving. Congress must act now to protect those who dedicate their lives to caring for others."

ANA is offering a free Partner Toolkit providing resources and tools to engage with legislators and amplify advocacy efforts. To learn more about opportunities to engage during National Nurses Day of Action and to access the free toolkit please visit: http://bit.ly/3JiBGZO .

