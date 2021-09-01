American Nurses Association Urges US Department of Health and Human Services to Declare Nurse Staffing Shortage a National Crisis

Calls on immediate action to address the unsustainable nurse staffing shortage facing our country. Tweet this

ANA calls on the Administration to deploy these policy solutions to address the dire nurse staffing shortage crisis. HHS must:

Convene stakeholders to identify short- and long-term solutions to staffing challenges to face the demand of the COVID-19 pandemic response, ensure the nation's health care delivery system is best equipped to provide quality care for patients, and prepared for the future challenges.

to face the demand of the COVID-19 pandemic response, ensure the nation's health care delivery system is best equipped to provide quality care for patients, and prepared for the future challenges. Work with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on methodologies and approaches to promote payment equity for nursing services and remove unnecessary regulatory barriers to APRN practice.

for nursing services and remove unnecessary regulatory barriers to APRN practice. Educate the nation on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine to provide resources for widespread administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and any subsequent boosters.

to provide resources for widespread administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and any subsequent boosters. Sustain a nursing workforce that meets current and future staffing demands to ensure access to care for patients and prioritize the mental health of nurses and other health professionals.

to ensure access to care for patients and prioritize the mental health of nurses and other health professionals. Provide additional resources including recruitment and retention incentives that will attract students to the nursing profession and retain skilled nurses to the demands of patient care.

"ANA stands ready to work with HHS and other stakeholders on a whole of government approach to ensure we have a strong nursing workforce today and in the future," said Dr. Grant. "Our nation must have a robust nursing workforce at peak health and wellness to administer COVID-19 vaccines, educate communities, and provide safe patient care for millions of Americans. We cannot be a healthy nation until we commit to address underlying, chronic nursing workforce challenges that have persisted for decades."

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the nation's 4.2 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit nursingworld.org.

