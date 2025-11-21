American Nurses Foundation Launches 2025 Pulse of the Nation's Nurses Survey

ANF is asking nurses to participate in a comprehensive survey to inspire healthcare and inform programmatic work

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Nurses Foundation (ANF) announced the launch of the annual Pulse of the Nation's Nurses Survey. Now in its 19th installment, the Pulse on the Nation's Nurses Survey Series gathers essential data that helps ANF understand the realities nurses face and guide research, investments, and advocacy efforts that support the nursing profession.

"Every day, nurses tell us what they are experiencing on the front lines of care, and we take those insights seriously," said Graig R. Eastin, Executive Director of the American Nurses Foundation. "This survey is one of the most important tools we have for understanding what nurses need in order to feel supported, respected, and empowered. When nurses share their experiences, they help drive the changes that strengthen the profession and improve health outcomes in every community."

The Pulse on the Nation's Nurses Survey Series was first developed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to gather real time feedback from nurses and provide the best support during public health crises and other workplace challenges. Since then, survey findings have helped inform national conversations on workforce well-being, staffing, practice conditions, and long-term strategies that support a strong and sustainable nursing workforce.

The 2025 Pulse of the Nation's Nurses Survey is open now through December 31, 2025. To participate in this survey, please visit the online survey portal: https://surveys.nursingworld.org/s3/2025PulseOfTheNationsNurses

As the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Foundation inspires change and innovation by harnessing The Power of Nurses™ through strategic, nurse-led philanthropy. With its 501(c)(3) status, the foundation mobilizes critical resources to fund innovative research and support initiatives that advance nursing practice, education, and leadership. By forging intentional partnerships and providing targeted grants, the foundation empowers nurses to drive change within healthcare systems and communities. This commitment ensures that nurse-led solutions remain at the forefront of efforts to enhance care delivery and patient outcomes. https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/

