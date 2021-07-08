American Nutrition Association New Leadership Structure and Board Members

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nutrition Association® (ANA®) announced today its new Board leadership structure and Board Members, effective immediately.

The ANA envisions a society of Healthy People, Powered by Nutrition. By affiliating five organizations under the ANA umbrella in 2019, we took a historic step in our mission to Champion the Science and Practice of Personalized Nutrition.

The ANA has now further streamlined its leadership structure to substantially scale up its capacity to serve its members, stakeholders and mission. The ANA Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of the organization. The Scientific Advisory Board helps steward the scientific mission of the ANA. The newly created Strategic Advisory Board will provide advice from stakeholders in the nutrition ecosystem to increase the ANA's effectiveness.

The Board for Certification of Nutrition Specialists (BCNS) and Accreditation Council for Nutrition Professional Education (ACNPE) continue to be governed by their Boards of Directors.

Jeffrey Blumberg, PhD, FACN, CNS-S serves as Chair of the ANA Board of Directors alongside Board Members Deanna Minich, PhD, FACN, CNS, Stacie Stephenson, DC, CNS, DABAAHP, FAARM, CFMP, Robert Beardall, MD, MPH, Rajesh Grover, PhD, and Dana Reed, MS, CNS, CDN. Newly joining the Board are Joye Blount, MA and James "Jim" Lintott, Esq.

Joye's twenty years of experience at prominent banking institutions including Bank of America, US Bank, and NationsBank feature philanthropic management, private wealth management, trust and investments, strategic communications, human resources, corporate and consumer real estate, and mergers/acquisitions.

Jim, Chairman and co-founder of Sterling Foundation Management LLC., has extensive experience managing private foundations and non-profits. During his years as head of one of the nation's largest private foundations, and as a principal of Sterling, Mr. Lintott has developed a tremendous reservoir of skills, knowledge and judgment to drive non-profit excellence.

"We are thrilled that Joye and Jim have joined the ANA Board of Directors," announced Blumberg. "They bring not only their passion for nutrition and health, but also their deep experience in growing non-profit organizations and their impact."

The addition of Blount and Lintott reinforce the ANA's commitment to drive mission and impact growth through a diverse set of leaders. With these two additions, the ANA Board of Directors and the other ANA Boards comprise individuals representing diverse professional and personal backgrounds, and will continue to add diverse voices and perspectives.

New additions to the ANA Scientific Advisory Board include Derrick MacFabe, MD, FACN, Melania Manco, MD, PhD, FACN, David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, ABIHM, Ananda Prasad, MD, PhD, MACN, and Stephen Sinatra, MD, FACC, FACN, CNS.

The inaugural members of the ANA Strategic Advisory Board include Tom Aarts, MBA, Founder of Nutrition Business Advisors, Aaron Bartz, President of Ortho Molecular Products, Tom Blue, Co-Founder of VirtualPractices, and Scott Sensenbrenner, CEO of Enzymedica.

"With the stewardship of these remarkable scientists, practitioners, business leaders and philanthropists," said Michael Stroka, JD, MBA, MS, CNS, LDN, CEO of ANA, "the American Nutrition Association is poised for tremendous growth and increased impact on our vision of a society of Healthy People, Powered by Nutrition."

American Nutrition Association

The American Nutrition Association (ANA) is the professional association for the science and practice of personalized nutrition. A non-profit, the ANA Educates, Certifies, Advocates and Connects to fulfill its mission to Champion the Science and Practice of Personalized Nutrition. The Board for Certification of Nutrition Specialists (BCNS) is the certifying arm of the ANA. The Accreditation Council for Nutrition Professional Education (ACNPE) is the accrediting body for graduate clinical university programs in nutrition. Visit theANA.org. Continue the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact:

Jackie Cora

[email protected]

708-246-3663

SOURCE American Nutrition Association (ANA)