American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) Reveals New Branding

As part of the rebranding initiative, AOFAS developed a new logo that emphasizes the Society's name and acronym in a clear, concise, and contemporary manner. The Society envisioned a tagline that would complement the logo and reflect the strengths of its members, resulting in the phrase: Dynamic. Decisive. Dedicated. A new statement was developed that articulates the organization's purpose even further:

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy.

"We made these significant changes to the AOFAS brand in order to reflect our organization's growth as well as our ambitious plans for the future," stated Thomas H. Lee, MD, president of the AOFAS Board of Directors. "We believe the new brand captures the essential qualities that make AOFAS so important for our members and the patients they serve. It's meaningful. It's relevant. It's inspirational."

The new brand and visual identity was introduced to AOFAS members and supporters in early 2018 and will be highlighted at AOFAS Annual Meeting 2018 in Boston, Mass. July 11-14, 2018. In addition to revealing the new brand, the organization plans to launch a newly designed website later this year.

To view and learn more about the new AOFAS brand, visit aofas.org/brand.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consists of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

