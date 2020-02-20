American Outdoor Brands Corporation® Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: AOBC) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 5, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the American Outdoor Brands web site at www.aob.com under the Investor Relations section.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on March 5, 2020, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mark Smith, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey D. Buchanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 6658749. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.aob.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About American Outdoor Brands Corporation

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: AOBC) is a provider of quality products for shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the global consumer and professional markets. AOBC reports two segments: Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories. Firearms manufactures handgun, long gun, and suppressor products sold under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands, as well as provides forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. Outdoor Products & Accessories is an industry-leading provider of shooting, reloading, gunsmithing and gun cleaning supplies, specialty tools and cutlery, fishing accessories, survival gear, and electro-optics products. This segment produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; and LaserLyte®. For more information on American Outdoor Brands Corporation, call (844) 363-5386 or log on to www.aob.com.

Contact:

Liz Sharp, VP Investor Relations

American Outdoor Brands Corporation

(413) 747-6284

lsharp@aob.com

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands Corporation

