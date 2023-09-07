American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

News provided by

American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

07 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Net Sales $43.4 Million
  • Gross Margin 45.4% (+180 Basis Points)
  • Traditional Channel Sales $25.0 Million – E-Commerce Channel Sales $18.4 Million
  • Operating Cash Flow of $5.2 Million

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly net sales were $43.4 million, a decrease of $231,000, or (0.5%), compared with net sales of $43.7 million for the comparable quarter last year. Traditional channel net sales increased 8.4%, while e-commerce net sales declined 10.6%. Compared with pre-COVID levels in fiscal 2020, quarterly net sales increased 30.8%.
  • Quarterly gross margin was 45.4%, an increase of 180 basis points, compared with quarterly gross margin of 43.6% for the comparable quarter last year.
  • Quarterly GAAP net loss was $4.1 million, or ($0.31) per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $5.7 million, or ($0.42) per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.
  • Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $98,000, or 0.01 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $84,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for net income exclude acquired intangible amortization, stock compensation, technology implementation, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
  • Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAS was $1.1 million, or 2.6% of net sales, compared with $1.4 million, or 3.2% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased with our first quarter fiscal 2024 results, which reflected solid execution in sales, profitability, and capital management, combined with ongoing progress against our long-term strategic objectives.  Net sales were generally flat compared with the prior year, a result that met our expectations and reflected growth of nearly 31% over our pre-pandemic first quarter of fiscal 2020.  Our shooting sports category saw a slight decline in net sales compared with the prior year, reflecting ongoing industry trends in that space, and was offset by a slight increase in our outdoor lifestyle category, which reflected the strength of our brands in this growing part of our business.  We continued to benefit from our strategy to intentionally place our brands where consumers expect to find them, whether online or in-store.  While e-commerce net sales declined in the quarter, traditional channel net sales growth was strong, supported by new product introductions in hunting and fishing under our BOG and BUBBA brands. 

"Innovation is our core strength and a key element in our long-term growth strategy. Our Dock & Unlock™ process fuels that innovation.  In the first quarter, we officially launched our new BUBBA tournament-grade Pro Series Smart Fish Scale (BUBBA Pro SFS™) and accompanying app, our first entry into the large, underserved, 'catch and release' market.  Since its launch in May, the BUBBA Pro SFS™ was awarded 'Best Cutlery, Hand Pliers and Tools' at ICAST® 2023, the world's largest sportfishing tradeshow, and was named the official scale of Major League Fishing beginning with the 2024 Bass Pro Tour season.  This is just one of many exciting and innovative new products resulting from our Dock & Unlock™ process that, we believe, will fuel our future growth."   

Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we further strengthened our balance sheet, generated strong operating cash flow and free cash flow, and continued to demonstrate effective capital deployment.  We generated operating cash flow of $5.2 million in the quarter, paid down the remaining $5.0 million on our $75.0 million expandable line of credit, and repurchased $2.3 million of our stock.  We ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $18.7 million and zero debt." 

"Turning to our outlook, we believe our brands remain well positioned to capitalize on positive, long-term consumer outdoor participation trends. As a result, we continue to believe that our net sales for fiscal 2024 could exceed fiscal 2023 net sales by as much as 3.5%. We also believe our solid financial position enables us to continue investing in our business, returning capital to our stockholders, and addressing the exciting growth opportunities we have identified for our company," concluded Fulmer. 

Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, September 7, 2023, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer.  The conference call may include forward-looking statements and a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (833) 630-1956 and ask to join the American Outdoor Brands call.  No RSVP is necessary.  The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the Company's website at www.aob.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income and "Adjusted EBITDAS" are presented. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures are contained at the end of this press release. From time to time, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends.  The Company believes it is useful for itself and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) stock compensation, (iii) technology implementation, (iv) acquisition costs, (v) stockholder cooperation agreement costs, (vi) income tax adjustments, (vii) interest expense, (viii) income tax expense, and (ix) depreciation and amortization; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers them an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes the disclosure of such measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. The Company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis.  These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures.  The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect the Company's actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis. 

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts.  The Company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®.  For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained or incorporated herein by reference in this press release, including statements regarding our future operating results, future financial position, business strategy, objectives, goals, plans, prospects, markets, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "contemplates," "projects," "predicts," "may," "might," "plan," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can," "potential," "continue," "objective," or the negative of those terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include our strategy to intentionally place our brands where consumers expect to find them, whether online or in-store; our belief that innovation is our core strength and a key element in our long-term growth strategy; our belief that our Dock & Unlock process fuels our innovation; our belief that our Dock & Unlock™ process will fuel our future growth; our belief that our brands remain well positioned to capitalize on positive, long-term consumer outdoor participation trends; our continued belief that our net sales for fiscal 2024 could exceed fiscal 2023 net sales by as much as 3.5%; and our belief that our solid financial position enables us to continue investing in our business, returning capital to our stockholders, and addressing the exciting growth opportunities we have identified for our company. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, potential disruptions in our ability to source the materials necessary for the production of our products, disruptions and delays in the manufacture of our products, and difficulties encountered by retailers and other components of the distribution channel for our products; economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; lawsuits and their effect on us; inventory levels, both internally and in the distribution channel, in excess of demand; natural disasters, pandemics, seasonality, news events, political events, and consumer tastes; future investments for capital expenditures; future products and product development; the features, quality, and performance of our products; the success of our strategies and marketing programs; our market share and factors that affect our market share; liquidity and anticipated cash needs and availability; the supply, availability, and costs of materials and components and related tariffs; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; risks associated with the distribution of our products and overall availability of labor; and other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of:

July 31, 2023

April 30, 2023

(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except par value and share data)

ASSETS

 Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                 18,711

$                 21,950

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $131
   on July 31, 2023 and $125 on April 30, 2023

23,572

26,846

Inventories

104,913

99,734

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,917

7,839

Income tax receivable

1,210

1,251

      Total current assets

156,323

157,620

Property, plant, and equipment, net

9,101

9,488

Intangible assets, net

49,229

52,021

Right-of-use assets

23,917

24,198

Other assets

579

260

      Total assets

$               239,149

$               243,587

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                 15,589

$                 11,544

Accrued expenses

9,802

8,741

Accrued payroll, incentives, and profit sharing

2,874

1,813

Lease liabilities, current

918

904

      Total current liabilities

29,183

23,002

Notes and loans payable


4,623

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

23,833

24,064

Other non-current liabilities

18

34

      Total liabilities

53,034

51,723

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no
   shares issued or outstanding


Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
   14,542,812 shares issued and 13,060,823 shares outstanding on
   July 31, 2023 and 14,447,149 shares issued and 13,233,151
   outstanding on April 30, 2023

15

14

Additional paid in capital

273,415

272,784

Retained deficit

(66,488)

(62,375)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,481,989 shares on July 31, 2023
   and 1,213,998 shares on April 30, 2023)

(20,827)

(18,559)

      Total equity

186,115

191,864

      Total liabilities and equity

$               239,149

$               243,587

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)








For the Three Months Ended July 31,



2023

2022


(Unaudited)

Net sales


$                  43,445

$                  43,676

Cost of sales

23,726

24,637

Gross profit

19,719

19,039

Operating expenses:



Research and development

1,599

1,756

Selling, marketing, and distribution

12,054

11,780

General and administrative

10,151

11,064

Total operating expenses

23,804

24,600

Operating loss

(4,085)

(5,561)

Other income, net:



Other income, net

39

241

Interest expense, net

(12)

(186)

Total other income, net

27

55

Loss from operations before income taxes

(4,058)

(5,506)

Income tax expense

55

189

Net loss

$                   (4,113)

$                   (5,695)

Net loss per share:



Basic

$                     (0.31)

$                     (0.42)

Diluted

$                     (0.31)

$                     (0.42)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



Basic

13,190

13,443

Diluted

13,190

13,443

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended July 31,

2023

2022

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net loss

$                  (4,113)

$                  (5,695)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

3,969

4,162

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable

6

7

Stock-based compensation expense

932

714

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

3,268

4,952

Inventories

(5,179)

1,045

Accounts payable

4,115

277

Accrued liabilities

2,122

1,798

Other

45

(2,192)

     Net cash provided by operating activities

5,165

5,068

Cash flows from investing activities:


Payments to acquire patents and software

(267)

(1,392)

Payments to acquire property and equipment

(569)

(218)

     Net cash used in investing activities

(836)

(1,610)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Payments on notes and loans payable

(5,000)

(5,170)

Payments to acquire treasury stock

(2,268)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs


(88)

Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units

(300)

(252)

     Net cash used in financing activities

(7,568)

(5,510)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(3,239)

(2,052)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

21,950

19,521

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                 18,711

$                 17,469

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information


       Cash paid for:


Interest

$                      117

$                      161

Income taxes

$                        13

$                        32

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended July 31,

2023

2022

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit

$                           19,719

$                           19,039




GAAP operating expenses

$                           23,804

$                           24,600

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(2,960)

(3,075)

Stock compensation

(932)

(714)

Technology implementation

(293)

(769)

Acquisition costs


(47)

Stockholder cooperation agreement costs


(1,010)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$                           19,619

$                           18,985




GAAP operating loss

$                           (4,085)

$                           (5,561)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,960

3,075

Stock compensation

932

714

Technology implementation

293

769

Acquisition costs


47

Stockholder cooperation agreement costs


1,010

Non-GAAP operating income

$                                100

$                                  54




GAAP net loss

$                           (4,113)

$                           (5,695)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,960

3,075

Stock compensation

932

714

Technology implementation

293

769

Acquisition costs


47

Stockholder cooperation agreement costs


1,010

Income tax adjustments

26

164

Non-GAAP net income

$                                  98

$                                  84




GAAP net loss per share - diluted

$                             (0.31)

$                             (0.42)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.22

0.23

Stock compensation

0.07

0.05

Technology implementation

0.02

0.06

Acquisition costs


Stockholder cooperation agreement costs


0.07

Income tax adjustments


0.01

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (a)

$                               0.01

$                               0.01




(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended July 31,



2023

2022

GAAP net loss

$

(4,113)

$

(5,695)

Interest expense

12

186

Income tax expense

55

189

Depreciation and amortization

3,945

4,162

Stock compensation

932

714

Technology implementation

293

769

Acquisition costs



47

Stockholder cooperation agreement costs



1,010

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS

$

1,124

$

1,382

Contact:
Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations
lsharp@aob.com
(573) 303-4620

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Also from this source

American Outdoor Brands First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

BUBBA® Announces Strategic Partnership with Major League Fishing®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.