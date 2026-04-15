American Outdoor Brands Names Tyler Lindwall As Vice President of Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that Tyler Lindwall has joined the company in the newly created role of Vice President of Corporate Development.

Tyler Lindwall, Vice President of Corporate Development, American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Lindwall will be responsible for leading the company's corporate development activities, including identifying and evaluating acquisition opportunities, supporting transaction execution, and partnering across the organization on integration efforts. His addition supports the company's ongoing focus on complementing its innovation-based, organic growth strategy, with disciplined capital deployment.

"We've long said that acquiring complementary brands where we can plug-in our innovation capabilities represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth and expand margins, creating long-term value for our shareholders. Tyler brings extensive experience in corporate development, strategic planning, and transactions within the outdoor and broader consumer products space, making him an ideal addition to help execute our long-term strategy," said Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Outdoor Brands. "Having worked with Tyler previously on several acquisitions, I have seen firsthand his thoughtful approach, sound judgment, and ability to execute. As we continue to advance our long-term strategy, including selectively pursuing acquisitions that align with our strong innovation capabilities, his experience will be valuable in helping us identify and act on the right opportunities."

Lindwall joins American Outdoor Brands with more than 15 years of experience in corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and investment banking. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development, FP&A, and Investor Relations at Vista Outdoor Inc. and its successor organization, where he supported a broad range of strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, divestitures, and corporate separations. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in more than 20 transactions, including many iconic outdoor brands.

Prior to Vista Outdoor, Lindwall held corporate development roles at Alliant Techsystems (ATK), where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and was part of the team that supported the spin-off of Vista Outdoor and the merger of ATK's aerospace and defense businesses with Orbital Sciences. He began his career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey. Lindwall holds a Bachelor of Science in Business, with high distinction, from the University of Minnesota.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, meat processing, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high-quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT! Your Maker®; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained or incorporated herein by reference in this press release, including statements regarding our future operating results, future financial position, business strategy, objectives, goals, plans, prospects, markets, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "contemplates," "projects," "predicts," "may," "might," "plan," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can," "potential," "continue," "objective," or the negative of those terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include our belief that acquiring complementary brands will accelerate growth and expand margins, creating long-term value for our shareholders. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Contact: Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(573) 303-4620

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.