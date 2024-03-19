American Outdoor Brands Reaches Amicable Patent Settlement Agreement With Vista Outdoor, Bushnell Holdings

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), ("AOB") an industry- leading provider of products and accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it has reached an amicable settlement agreement with Vista Outdoor Sales LLC ("Vista") and Bushnell Holdings, Inc. ("Bushnell") to settle pending patent litigation.

On May 30, 2023, AOB filed a complaint against Vista alleging that, through Vista's sales of the RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser, Vista was infringing AOB's patent rights incorporated in the Frankford Arsenal® Intellidropper® electronic powder measure, including AOB's U.S. Pat. Nos. 11,118,884, 11,473,890, 11,486,684, 11,486,685, and 11,506,472.

On August 1, 2023, Bushnell filed a complaint against AOB alleging that, through AOB's sales of certain hunting blind products, AOB was infringing Bushnell's patent rights under U.S. Pat. Nos. 7,475,699, 7,717,124, and 7,984,725.

As a result of the settlement, the two cases have been dismissed. No further details of the settlement will be provided.

Brian Murphy, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands, said, "Innovation is core to our long-term growth strategy. We believe this settlement demonstrates our intent to continue protecting our proprietary designs and features, which have helped AOB build a loyal base of consumers who continue to trust our brands to help them make the most out of the moments that matter."

