American Outdoor Grill Ignites KBIS 2026 with Reimagined Outdoor Kitchen Products

American-made performance, bold commercial styling, and premium accessories create the space for friends and family to gather

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Grill (AOG), a division of RH Peterson Co, will attend the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from Feb. 17–19 in booth S16138. Redesigned with intention and craftsmanship, AOG will unveil its new line of premium grills and accessories, including the L-Series built-in grills, which introduce six-color customizable LED mood lighting for cooking, ambiance, and after-hours entertaining, paired with premium accessories and commercial-inspired design details.

Rooted in a legacy of American craftsmanship, the reimagined L-series from American Outdoor Grill represents the pride, precision, and reliability that today’s consumers value most.

"Built in our production facility in City of Industry, CA, American Outdoor Grill products are designed to deliver exceptional cooking performance, dependable reliability and refined design – turning an outdoor kitchen into a true oasis and empowering the cook to perform like a gourmet chef," said Jerry Scott, Senior Vice President of Sales at RH Peterson.

Designed for homeowners who extend their outdoor kitchens or outdoor entertaining beyond traditional limits, these grills are engineered to deliver American-made reliability, confident performance, and standout presence in outdoor kitchens. A full suite of premium accessories further customizes the installation, eliminating the need to shuffle between indoor and outdoor cooking spaces.

KEY SHOWCASES AT KBIS THIS YEAR:

L-Series: Built for confident cooking day or night, the L-Series features an all-new six-color customizable LED light bar supported by interior halogen lights and back-lit controls, paired with knob bezels and handle end caps in a gunmetal finish for a bold, modern look. Heavy-duty 304 stainless steel burners, Diamond Sear™ cooking grids, and new Vaporizer Panels deliver even heat and bold flavor, while the Flame Thrower Ignition System ensures fast, reliable ignition and a built-in rotisserie adds versatility for elevated backyard cooking.

T-Series: Delivers even heat through heavy-duty 304 stainless steel tubular burners and new Vaporizer Panels for precise heating and flavor development, with the Flame Thrower Ignition System providing fast, reliable ignition. Diamond Sear cooking grids, an easy-lift hood, a large analog thermometer, and gun metal finish handle end caps complete a clean, commercial-inspired design made for everyday outdoor cooking.

Premium Accessories: Engineered to expand functionality, safety, and convenience across the entire outdoor kitchen, from precision double side burners and stainless-steel griddles to ventilation hoods, refrigeration, and storage doors and drawers. Built with durable stainless steel construction and designed to seamlessly match L-Series and T-Series grills, these accessories enhance cooking versatility, organization, airflow, and long-term reliability.

Crafted in the USA by skilled craftspeople, AOG grills reflect RH Peterson's long-standing commitment to durability, performance, and pride of ownership.

For more information, please visit https://www.americanoutdoorgrill.com/.

About American Outdoor Grill

American Outdoor Grill (AOG), a division of RH Peterson Co, delivers premium, American-made gas grills designed for reliability, performance, and long-term value. Built in the USA and backed by decades of fire-product expertise, AOG grills combine commercial-inspired design with purposeful features that help homeowners create meaningful moments around food, fire, and family. Learn more at americanoutdoorgrill.com.

About RH Peterson Co

For more than 75 years, RH Peterson has been a leading manufacturer of premium indoor and outdoor fire products, including Fire Magic® grills, Real Fyre® gas logs, American Fyre Designs® fire features, and American Outdoor Grill®. Family-owned and American-made, RH Peterson products are built with pride, precision, and a commitment to lasting quality.

