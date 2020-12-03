American Pacific Group Launches Partnership with BUILD Bay Area As Part of Antiracism Pledge for Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pacific Group , a San Francisco-based private equity firm, partners with BUILD Bay Area with a pledge of $350,000 to support educational equity for all students.

This initiative is part of American Pacific Group's Antiracism Pledge for Action made in June 2020 committing to partner with organization/s that advance the cause of antiracism.

"We are excited to be working with BUILD Bay Area and support their work to directly address racial inequity in the US through entrepreneurship education. We were impressed by BUILD's leadership, mission, and results and look forward to contributing to their important mission," said Nick Wall, Chief Operating Officer of American Pacific Group.

BUILD Bay Area Regional Executive Director, Ryan Oliver says, "BUILD Bay Area welcomes the generous and multifaceted partnership of American Pacific Group as we work to create an equitable and interconnected society through the power of entrepreneurship."

About American Pacific Group

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco-based private equity firm targeting lower-middle market investments in North America. https://www.americanpacificgroup.com/

About BUILD

BUILD is a national nonprofit that uses entrepreneurship to ignite the potential of youth in under-resourced communities and equip them for high school, college and career success. BUILD serves high school students in the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, DC, Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles. ( www.BUILD.org )

Media Contacts:

BUILD

Jessica McGill

Director of Philanthropy | BUILD Bay Area

[email protected]

(443) 528-6495

SOURCE BUILD.org

Related Links

build.org

