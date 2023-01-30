American Pain Consortium Acquires Indiana Pain Centers Evansville, a JCAHO accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pain Consortium (APC) is pleased to announce their latest expansion with the purchase of Indiana Pain Centers Evansville, a JCAHO accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Evansville, IN. The addition of Indiana Pain Centers Evansville ASC increases the total number of Indiana surgery centers to four and creates access to a larger suite of interventional pain management therapies locally in Evansville. Supporting Center for Pain Management (CFP), APC is dedicated to providing exceptional, individualized patient care by world-class, interventional pain physicians.

Indiana Pain Centers Evansville ASC is led by Dr. Mansoor Khan who is fellowship trained and board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation with added qualifications in Interventional Pain Management. He is a member of the North American Neuromodulation Society.

Dr. Khan's expertise includes injections and other minimally invasive procedures, which are available locally to the patients and residents of Evansville. He has extensive experience in neuromodulation, spinal stimulation, nerve ablations, Intrathecal Pain Pumps, and other minimally invasive procedures. The acquisition of this ASC will introduce additional therapies such as MILD, Vertiflex, ViaDisc, and other therapeutic interventions that will help patients achieve better pain control.

These procedures can now be performed locally at Indiana Pain Centers Evansville ASC, which allows patients access to same-day surgeries and the ability to recover at home instead of a hospital. The addition of the ASC effectively provides access to quality care while decreasing healthcare costs by eliminating the need for hospital stays.

Indiana Pain Centers Evansville, together with American Pain Consortium, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for ASC Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. This accreditation further demonstrates Indiana Pain Centers Evansville, Center for Pain, and American Pain Consortiums dedication to providing the highest quality of interventional pain care.

All APC supported locations, including the Evansville location, offer patients comprehensive treatments for a diverse range of painful conditions. Patients can find resources to confront common sources of chronic pain including back or neck pain, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), and more. Additionally, treatments for patients suffering from other musculoskeletal related sports injuries, work accidents, and other injuries can be found here.

The Evansville ASC will provide comprehensive pain management inclusive of minimally invasive procedures locally. This is in addition to the holistic pain management, physical therapy, and psychological services offered at the CFP clinic.

About Center for Pain Management and American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio.

Center for Pain Management is now accepting new patients at the Evansville, Jasper, and Rockport locations.

Schedule your visit at www.evansvillepain.com or call 812-437-7246

Visit us at 4411 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714

Contact American Pain Consortium at www.americanpainconsortium.com

SOURCE American Pain Consortium