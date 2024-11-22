American Pain Consortium Announces New State-of-the-Art Ambulatory Surgery Center in Brownsburg, IN

BROWNSBURG, Ind., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pain Consortium (APC), a leading provider of management and support services for specialized, Interventional Pain Management practices, is excited to announce the opening of a new, state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) on the west side of Indianapolis in Brownsburg, IN. The facility, Brownsburg Advanced Surgery Center, is designed to enhance access to advanced Interventional Pain Management treatments and further elevate the patient experience in a rapidly growing area of the city. Patients previously driving to north Indianapolis, Lafayette, or Greenwood can now rest assured that their care will be handled locally, with a surgery center conveniently located in Brownsburg, IN.

Scheduled to open in early Spring 2025, this new surgery center will serve as a dedicated hub for advanced pain relief services and minimally invasive surgeries. With ample parking and easy drop-off and pick-up access, the facility prioritizes convenience, comfort, and ease for patients and their families, making it easier than ever for those on the west side of Indianapolis to access specialized care.

"Our commitment to excellence drives us to bring cutting-edge facilities to our network, ensuring that patients have access to high-quality, innovative care close to home," said Sean Hayes, President of American Pain Consortium. "This new ASC represents a significant investment in the community and reflects our mission to make advanced Interventional Pain treatments both accessible and convenient."

Equipped with the latest in surgical technology and a dedicated team of highly trained professionals, the Brownsburg Advanced Surgery Center will streamline access to the latest and most effective interventional treatments and allow patients to receive comprehensive, top-tier care without needing to travel across the city. This expansion reinforces APC's dedication to supporting practices like the Center for Pain Management in providing a concierge level of service that patients have come to rely on.

As the demand for high quality Interventional Pain Management care rises, this new facility exemplifies APC's proactive approach in expanding and enhancing its network of resources ensuring anyone suffering from pain has access to world-class Interventional Pain physicians. Brownsburg Advanced Surgery Center will be a central location for providing comprehensive pain management solutions, ranging from minimally invasive procedures to the latest interventional techniques, offering patients and their families a level of care that is unparalleled in the area.

All APC supported locations, including the Brownsburg location, offer patients comprehensive treatments for a diverse range of painful conditions. Patients can find resources to confront common sources of chronic pain including back or neck pain, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), and more. Additionally, treatments for patients suffering from other musculoskeletal related sports injuries, work accidents, and other injuries can be found here.

Brownsburg Advanced Surgery Center will provide comprehensive pain management inclusive of minimally invasive procedures locally. This is in addition to the holistic pain management, physical therapy, and psychological services offered at the CFP clinic.

The Brownsburg Advanced Surgery Center can be found at 7950 Ortho Lane, Brownsburg, IN 46112.

About Center for Pain Management and American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio.

Patients can conveniently find other Center for Pain Management locations throughout the state of Indiana, including Lafayette, Kokomo, Carmel, Indianapolis (North Meridian), Downtown Indianapolis (OneAmerica Tower), Greenwood, Evansville, and Jasper.

