American Pain Consortium Promotes CFO to Executive Vice President and Welcomes New CFO

News provided by

American Pain Consortium

12 Oct, 2023, 15:45 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pain Consortium (APC) is proud to announce the promotion of John Erickson to the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) and the appointment of James Miller as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

John Erickson has been an invaluable member of American Pain Consortium. His dedication, financial acumen, and strategic leadership have played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success during his tenure. As EVP, John will continue to contribute his expertise to the executive team, focusing on strategic initiatives, financial planning, and further strengthening American Pain Consortium's position in the market.

James Miller is a Certified Public Accountant and joins APC from KPMG LLP where he was most recently a Director in the Deal Advisory and Strategy Group. Prior to KPMG, James worked for Ernst & Young LLP.

James will work closely with the partners of APC, including American Discovery Capital. Frank McMahon, Founding Partner of American Discovery Capital said, "We are very excited to see John's continued leadership, and are pleased to welcome James to the Company.  James has a very strong skill set and a wealth of experience. We are confident he will work with the rest of the team to deliver on our mission of empowering providers to deliver exceptional patient care."

American Pain Consortium's CEO, Edward Kowlowitz, MD, commented on these developments, saying, "John has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and financial stewardship during his time as CFO, and we are excited to see him take on this new role as Executive Vice President. At the same time, we warmly welcome James Miller to the APC family. His experience and expertise will be instrumental in helping us achieve our strategic financial goals."

About American Pain Consortium

APC is a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio. Providers at APC focus on managing acute and chronic pain with treatments that include nerve blocks and injections, neuromodulation and implants, physical therapy, psychological counseling, medication management, and compliance monitoring.

APC's expansion strategy includes acquisitions of additional pain clinics that deliver outstanding patient care and have potential for growth by adding a broader suite of pain treatments, procedures, and services. Unlike other private equity or capital investment ventures, APC is majority physician owned.

SOURCE American Pain Consortium

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.