American Pain Consortium Promotes CFO to Executive Vice President and Welcomes New CFO

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pain Consortium (APC) is proud to announce the promotion of John Erickson to the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) and the appointment of James Miller as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

John Erickson has been an invaluable member of American Pain Consortium. His dedication, financial acumen, and strategic leadership have played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success during his tenure. As EVP, John will continue to contribute his expertise to the executive team, focusing on strategic initiatives, financial planning, and further strengthening American Pain Consortium's position in the market.

James Miller is a Certified Public Accountant and joins APC from KPMG LLP where he was most recently a Director in the Deal Advisory and Strategy Group. Prior to KPMG, James worked for Ernst & Young LLP.

James will work closely with the partners of APC, including American Discovery Capital. Frank McMahon, Founding Partner of American Discovery Capital said, "We are very excited to see John's continued leadership, and are pleased to welcome James to the Company. James has a very strong skill set and a wealth of experience. We are confident he will work with the rest of the team to deliver on our mission of empowering providers to deliver exceptional patient care."

American Pain Consortium's CEO, Edward Kowlowitz, MD, commented on these developments, saying, "John has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and financial stewardship during his time as CFO, and we are excited to see him take on this new role as Executive Vice President. At the same time, we warmly welcome James Miller to the APC family. His experience and expertise will be instrumental in helping us achieve our strategic financial goals."

About American Pain Consortium

APC is a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio. Providers at APC focus on managing acute and chronic pain with treatments that include nerve blocks and injections, neuromodulation and implants, physical therapy, psychological counseling, medication management, and compliance monitoring.

APC's expansion strategy includes acquisitions of additional pain clinics that deliver outstanding patient care and have potential for growth by adding a broader suite of pain treatments, procedures, and services. Unlike other private equity or capital investment ventures, APC is majority physician owned.

SOURCE American Pain Consortium