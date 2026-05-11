American Pain Consortium Welcomes the Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass to Its National Network

LEXINGTON, Ky., May.11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pain Consortium (APC) is proud to announce their partnership with the Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass (PTCB), a leading provider of interventional pain care in Lexington, Somerset, & Richmond, Kentucky.

This partnership expands APC's presence into the Bluegrass region and brings together two organizations that share a mission to advance evidence-based pain management care.

"The Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass has built an exceptional reputation for providing patients with access to advanced, multidisciplinary pain care," said Edward Kowlowitz, MD, CEO of American Pain Consortium. "Their clinical expertise, coupled with a strong commitment to advancing patient outcomes, makes them an ideal partner for our growing network."

Recognized as Kentucky's most established and respected pain practice, the Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass offers a wide range of interventional treatments for chronic and acute pain conditions, including epidural steroid injections, radiofrequency ablation, as well as more advanced treatments such as spinal cord/peripheral nerve stimulation, and intrathecal care. PTCB's team incorporates physical rehabilitation, medication management, and behavioral health support, delivering a comprehensive approach to pain management that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of chronic pain.

"Our mission has always been to provide comprehensive, compassionate care that helps patients restore function and quality of life. Partnering with the American Pain Consortium allows us to strengthen that mission and continue leading the way in advanced pain treatment," said Peter Wright, MD of The Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass.

Visit kentuckypainsolutions.com to learn more and schedule an appointment with an Interventional Pain Specialist today.

About American Pain Consortium American Pain Consortium is a national network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), providing patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices. Providers at APC focus on managing acute and chronic pain with treatments including nerve blocks, injections, neuromodulation and implants, physical therapy, psychological counseling, medication management, and compliance monitoring.

About Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass The Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass, based in Lexington, Somerset, and Richmond, Kentucky, is a multidisciplinary pain management practice offering advanced interventional treatments, physical therapy, and behavioral health services. The clinic is dedicated to helping patients manage chronic pain, restore function, and improve quality of life through compassionate, individualized care.

SOURCE American Pain Consortium