American Parking Control Rebrands To Better Serve Its Clients

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Paving, formerly known as American Parking Control, is excited to announce the name change of their company after experiencing industry growth that required a refocusing of their mission and core focus. "We have heard enough times that the parking in America is out of control, so we're doing something about it," said company president, William O'Connor, "and we started this new journey with a name change that better represents our services."

American Parking Control Becomes American Paving

Though American Paving's name may be new, the company's commitment to serving Texas and the Greater Houston area runs deep and is as strong as it was when founded in 1984. The business prides itself on their in-house concrete, asphalt, and dirt work crews led by knowledgeable and seasoned project managers. From multimillion-dollar real estate development projects to potholes, American Paving strives to be a one-stop shop civil contractor for customers.

The company is especially known for commercial and industrial cornerstone and complex projects involving asphalt and concrete paving, base installation, sub grade stabilization, site work, concrete foundations, installing new storm sewer and detention systems, repairing potholes, sealcoating, striping parking lots, maintaining parking lots, and assisting with emergency drainage or sewer line repairs. Many of the company's past clients have included banks, universities, retail centers, chemical production facilities, city, state and federal governments, and grocery stores.

"At American Paving, we are incredibly excited about the company's name change and our path forward. Though we do have a new name and focus for our business, customers can expect the same level of excellence in job performance and customer service as they have for almost forty years," O'Connor concluded.

About American Paving:

Founded in 1984, American Paving has grown into a trusted leader in the concrete and asphalt paving industry. Serving Texas and the greater Houston area, American Paving specializes in a wide range of concrete paving and asphalt services, delivering exceptional results with each project. American Paving is committed to excellence and complete customer satisfaction, whether it involves dirt work, concrete paving, asphalt installation, maintenance, or repair. Visit www.americanpavingtx.com to learn more.

Contact:

Beth Guide

[email protected]

281-389-5117

SOURCE American Paving