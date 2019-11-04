American Payroll Association to Provide Transformational Payroll Leadership Training at the Payroll Leaders Conference November 4-6

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association will host its second annual Payroll Leaders Conference (PLC), November 4 through 6, in Mesa, Arizona. PLC delivers transformational training for payroll and finance professionals through four certificate programs aimed to enhance their leadership skills and other areas of professional development critical to career growth.

"Attendees will leave the conference empowered and ready to apply the skills they learned for the benefit of their teams and employer," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association.

The conference provides attendees the opportunity to choose one of four certificate programs to complete during the three-day conference. Key topics covered include: emerging technologies impacting payroll, critical leadership skills, and how to create a highly effective workforce.

The conference will be held at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West in Mesa from November 4-6. On-site registration takes place on Monday, November 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Individuals interested in attending the Payroll Leaders Conference can learn more and register online.

Established in 1982, the American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

