American Payroll Association to Showcase Premier Payroll Certification, Education Offerings at KronosWorks

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association (APA) will exhibit at the 2019 KronosWorks user conference, November 10-13, at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The APA will demonstrate its extensive payroll education offerings, membership benefits, and premier certification opportunities aimed to help attendees excel in their payroll career.

"The APA is proud to exhibit at the 2019 KronosWorks," said Dan Maddux, executive director for the APA. "We are excited share with the event's nearly 3,000 attendees how our training and certification can take the payroll profession to the next level."

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with APA experts about the Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) and Fundamental Payroll Certification (FPC) designations, ways to prepare for certification exams, and how to maintain the designation once earned. Attendees can also view the APA's many educational offerings and discuss with APA representatives which training opportunities best meet their professional goals.

KronosWorks conference attendees can visit the APA at booth number 222 while the expo hall is open on November 11 from 12-5 p.m. PST and November 12 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. PST. KronosWorks provides two and half days of expert sessions, networking opportunities, hands-on training for users of the Kronos workforce management software, and professional certification opportunities.

The American Payroll Association is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

