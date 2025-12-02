American Peat Technology Brings DryJect® Back to Minnesota

Technologically advanced and effective DryJect® aeration service delivers healthier and stronger turf

AITKIN, Minn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Peat Technology (APT), a leading developer of sustainable soil, plant health, and water solutions, has announced the acquisition and reopening of DryJect® Minnesota. This acquisition revives one of the most effective and sought-after turf aeration and topdressing services for golf courses, athletic fields, and municipal properties in the state of Minnesota.

DryJect's patented, high-pressure injection system aerates the turf and fills the root zone with sand or soil amendments in a single, clean step – creating smoother, healthier, and immediately playable surfaces with virtually no downtime. DryJect recovers up to three times faster than hollow tine aerification, meaning less revenue loss due to course closure.

"Bringing DryJect back to Minnesota is a major step forward for turf managers across the region," said Brad Pieper, CEO of American Peat Technology. "DryJect isn't just another aeration option – it's proven to be the most advanced, least disruptive technology on the market, and it directly supports our mission to improve soil health through science."

The acquisition reestablishes DryJect's presence in Minnesota under new leadership after a period of inactivity. APT plans to reintroduce the service to courses and facilities across the state, with potential future expansion into neighboring markets such as North and South Dakota, Iowa, and beyond.

"We've already heard from superintendents who are eager to have DryJect back," said Luke Jacobson, who leads the DryJect Minnesota operation. "There's really no alternative that matches its precision, speed, or results. You can start treatment at dawn and be playing by lunchtime – it's that efficient. Our goal is to deliver the highest-quality turf conditions possible while saving our clients time, labor, and lost revenue."

The relaunch builds on APT's position as a provider of turf grass products and services, offering integrated solutions that improve surface strength and soil performance. APT's PeatBuilt+TM product line of proprietary soil amendments compliment the DryJect technology to enhance turf repair, strength, drainage, and recovery. PeatBuilt+ Ultra, a durable granular material that mimics the hydraulic conductivity of sand, can be used in the DryJect process to not only enhance drainage and aeration, but also to slowly release valuable humic acids directly into the root zone.

Pairing DryJect's high-velocity injection system with APT's peat-based PeatBuilt+ products will enable faster recovery, stronger turf performance, and better playing conditions while dramatically reducing course downtime.

"At the end of the day," Pieper added, "we're helping facilities deliver better turf experiences, faster – and showing what's possible when natural agronomic science meets precision technology."

Visit americanpeattech.com/dryject and dryject.com to learn more.

About American Peat Technology (APT)

American Peat Technology (APT) is a privately owned environmental technology company serving the Soil & Plant Health, Water Treatment, Critical Mineral, and Spirits Distillation industries. APT is located near the peatlands of Aitkin County, Minnesota, and is owned by over 50 individual households, all with ties to the local community. Since 2003, APT has harvested reed sedge peat from a prior-converted peatland and transformed that peat into granular products for agriculture. APT's legacy product line, BioAPTTM, is widely used as a carrier for nitrogen-fixing bacteria that is applied to pulse crops in North America. APT has since expanded its scope to become a holding company for several wholly owned subsidiaries. Headwater Technologies offers a full slate of water treatment products and services to environmental, industrial, and municipal water markets. Cuyuna Mineral Technologies is a domestic mineral processor that supplies a number of end markets including producing high purity manganese salts to the battery manufacturing supply chain. A consumer-packaged goods company, in partnership with Brother Justus Whiskey Company in Minneapolis, provides proprietary non-soluble granular peat, known as Torv RökTM, for the award-winning cold-peating process that has resulted in a new category of whiskey.

About DryJect®

DryJect® is a one-step service that combines the agronomic benefits of aeration, soil amendments, and topdressing all in one easy, simultaneous service. With minimal cleanup, we leave your golf course or athletic field in playable condition, in most cases. Following a DryJect service, playing surfaces are clean, smooth, and free from plugs. No messy cores to clear up. Virtually no downtime nor lost revenue due to facility maintenance closures.

