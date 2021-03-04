American Pecans and Actress Angela Kinsey Join Forces to Help Americans Clean Up Their Snacking Habits and Messy Workspaces

That's why American Pecans and actress and "Office Ladies" podcaster Angela Kinsey are on a mission to help clean up our nation's snacks and workspaces. Angela Kinsey is no stranger to the kitchen or healthy eating – she and husband Josh Snyder launched Baking with Josh & Ange on YouTube to help us all munch a little more mindfully. And she's been munching on pecans for most of her life, as some of her earliest childhood memories are of shelling pecans from three large pecan trees at her grandparent's home in Texas.

The Clean Up Your Snacks campaign, which launches on National Snack Day, reveals America's pandemic snacking habits in front of our computers. It also kicks off a healthy snacks sweepstakes at CleanUpYourSnacks.com for a chance to win free healthy snacks for a year.

Clean Up Your Snacks Survey Findings

In a comprehensive look at America's virtual snacking habits since the pandemic began, a new YouGov survey1 commissioned by American Pecans cracked open the following:

The Shift to Virtual is Causing Us to Snack More – Roughly four in 10 Americans (41%) admit they're snacking more in front of a computer screen since the pandemic began, and nearly half (48%) of millennials confess to doing the same. Nearly half (49%) of parents with kids under 18 admit to snacking more in front of a computer.





We Crave Comfort Foods But Want to Snack Healthier – Roughly one in three (34%) of those who snack in front of computer screens say they reach for comfort food over healthier snacks these days, and roughly one in four (24%) admit to having finished a full multi-serving bag of snacks in one sitting. A whopping 70 percent of total respondents admit they want to eat healthier snacks, yet more than half (57%) said they'd have a hard time giving up snacking.





Workspaces and Virtual Etiquette Are Getting Messy – Nearly one in three of those who snack in front of their computer said their keyboard/computer area has gotten messy or greasy from snacking in front of their screen at least once a week since the pandemic began. In fact, nearly one in four (24%) Americans admit to having snacked while on a social or work video call since March 2020, while only about one in 10 (11%) have turned off their camera during a virtual meeting to eat a snack.





Snack Attacks are Fueled by Boredom and Stress – Among those who are snacking more in front of a computer screen since the pandemic began, the top five reasons are because they're bored and have lost track of how much they've eaten (52%), they're stress eating (44%), they're working from home (24%), they lost motivation to cook (17%) and they're in virtual school (12%).

Pecans are a Perfect 2021 Snack

American Pecans' survey results show the often-contradicting desires of wanting healthier snacks (70%) but indicating great taste is important (92%) as well. The great news is that America doesn't need to choose between what tastes good and what fuels them with nutrition – pecans are truly a no-compromise snack.

In each satiating serving, pecans pack a nutritional punch. Each ounce offers three grams of plant-based protein and three grams of fiber, plus 12 grams of "good" monounsaturated fat and only two grams of saturated fat. Among the lowest in carbs and highest in fiber among tree nuts, pecans are also a great snack for specialty diets.

"Everyone loves a good snack, but too often people sacrifice either taste or health," said Alex Ott, Executive Director of the American Pecan Council. "We want everyone to know you don't have to compromise taste for nutrition. Pecans, with their naturally sweet taste, buttery texture and satisfying crunch, are delicious as well as nutritious."

Clean Up Your Snacks Sweepstakes

To help Americans snack healthier and tidy up their workspaces, American Pecans teamed up with Angela Kinsey to launch the Clean Up Your Snacks Sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will receive a year's supply of healthy snacks in two delicious forms: a 12-month subscription to a healthy snack delivery service and a 12-month supply of American Pecans, The Original Supernut™. They'll also receive a desk clean-up kit that includes a keyboard cover and crumb-busting air duster.

In addition to the grand prizes, 100 people will be selected to receive a desk clean-up kit. To enter, visit CleanUpYourSnacks.com and submit a photo of your messy, snack-riddled desk space – from the crumby to the chaotic. The sweepstakes runs nationwide from March 4-19.

"It's been a rough year, but it's time to start cleaning up those snacks, America. Sure, you may have hit the snack room once or twice a day in the office, but just because you have your own personal snack room at home now doesn't mean you can go nuts," said Angela Kinsey. "But now is the perfect time to eat nuts! My family and I are big fans of incorporating pecans into our snack routine as part of a healthy lifestyle. Whether you're snacking straight from the bag, like them spiced (like me!) or sweet (like Josh), or are ready to get creative in the kitchen, pecans are the perfect snack-time partner to help Americans clean up their snacks."

For more pecan snacking ideas, visit CleanUpYourSnacks.com or follow American Pecans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the American Pecan Council

The American Pecan Council (APC) is a group of passionate pecan growers and shellers whose life work is dedicated to growing, harvesting and processing America's native nut. Founded in 2016 through a Federal Marketing Order, the APC's mission is to promote the many benefits of the American Pecan and help tell the story of this truly unique nut. With oversight by the USDA, APC aims to build consumer demand, develop markets and establish industry standards. APC is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and funded by pecan handlers in 15 pecan-producing states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. To learn more visit www.AmericanPecan.com.

1 All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,677 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between February 10-12, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

