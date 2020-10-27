American Pecans Launches The Super Safe Pecan Debate to Settle the Age-Old Question: How is "Pecan" Pronounced?

To settle the debate once and for all, American Pecans is calling pecan fans from across the country to visit PecanDebate.com , cast your vote for "PEA-can" or "puh-CON," and share your pronunciation with pride using #pecandebate. Once you've hit the virtual pecan polls, enter for a chance to win one of 300 limited-edition pecan snacking blankets that feature the two pronunciations on opposite sides.

In addition to showing off your "PEA-can" or "puh-CON" preference with pride, the pecan snacking blankets may be this holiday season's nuttiest accessory. Thanks to a pocket for holding fresh pecans, you can nosh on The Original Supernut™ throughout the holiday season – all the while getting a much-needed feeling of safety from the world's nutty chaos that only a soft and cozy blanket can provide. The winners of the pecan snacking blankets will also receive a snack pack of fresh pecans and recipes for delicious and nutritious holiday snacks.

Pecans are a holiday staple used in both traditional recipes and snacks, and demand for the nut has continued to increase this year. As consumers embrace trends like cooking at home and healthy snacking, pecans sales have increased. From September 2019 – August 2020, U.S. pecan sales rose 17 percent compared to the previous year.

"2020 has given us a lot to discuss – and even more topics to avoid at this year's Thanksgiving table – but 'puh-CON' vs. 'PEA-can' is one debate you can safely bring up with family and friends. With voting top of mind, we knew it was the perfect time to re-ignite the age-old pecan pronunciation question," said Alex Ott, Executive Director of the American Pecan Council. "Even across the 15 pecan-growing states from California to the Carolinas, growers and shellers themselves say it differently. So we're asking America to help us settle it once and for all and encourage everyone to join in on this fun, light-hearted debate. But no matter how you say them, we can all agree that pecans belong on every Thanksgiving table."

Pecans on the Holiday Table

While beloved in pie, pecans are a versatile nut that can be used throughout the season. Add a twist to holiday snacking favorites with Pecan Spinach Artichoke Dip, Pecan Stuffed Dates and Pecan Roasted Beet Dip with Sage or enjoy delicious grab-and-go options like Gingerbread Pecans, No-Bake Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bites or even a handful straight from the bag. Each one-ounce serving of pecans offers 3 grams each of plant-based protein and fiber and 12 grams of 'good' monounsaturated fat with just 2 grams of saturated fat. So whether you're stress eating through election results or grazing through a holiday movie binge fest, pecans are the ideal snack to get you through the season. Find a variety of both sweet and savory recipes and inspiration at AmericanPecan.com.

To cast your pecan pronunciation vote and enter for a chance to win one of 300 pecan snacking blankets, you can visit PecanDebate.com from Tuesday, October 27 – Friday, November 6. You can also share your personal pecan perspective by using #pecandebate and tagging @AmericanPecan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. The poll results will be announced before Thanksgiving, and the winners of the blanket and pecan snack pack will be notified after the giveaway has closed.

The American Pecan Council (APC) is a group of passionate pecan growers and shellers whose life work is dedicated to growing, harvesting and processing America's native nut. Founded in 2016 through a Federal Marketing Order, the APC's mission is to promote the many benefits of the American Pecan and help tell the story of this truly unique nut. With oversight by the USDA, APC aims to build consumer demand, develop markets and establish industry standards. APC is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and funded by pecan handlers in 15 pecan-producing states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. To learn more visit www.AmericanPecan.com.

