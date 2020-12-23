American Pediatric Surgical Association Names New Executive Director

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great excitement that APSA and Veritas Association Management announce the selection of Thomas F. Tracy, Jr., MD, MBA as the new Executive Director of the American Pediatric Surgical Association. In this role, Dr. Tracy will work alongside the APSA Board as a strategic decision maker for the organization, guiding APSA's pursuit of its mission to ensure optimal pediatric surgical care of patients and their families, to promote excellence in the field, and to foster a vibrant and viable community of pediatric surgeons.

Dr. Tracy has served the pediatric surgery specialty in many roles, including Governor on the APSA Board of Governors, Chair of the Advisory Council for Pediatric Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, President of the Association of Pediatric Surgery Training Program Directors, Chair of the Pediatric Surgery Board of the American Board of Surgery and has served on the Surgery Review Committee for the ACGME.

"In my role, I hope to combine my experience with our members' tenacious pursuit of innovation in clinical research and teaching. My primary goal is to continue building APSA as the resource that enhances the important work of our amazing committees and work groups. We are committed to supporting our community leaders and using our collective professional expertise to help shape public healthcare policy," says Dr. Tracy.

A native of Albany, New York, Tom has served as the Training Program Director and Surgeon in Chief at Brown University, as well as Chief Medical Officer at both Brown University and Penn State. Most recently, Dr. Tracy was the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Penn State Health and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

"His leadership roles, both local and national, give him deep connections to the field of surgery, making Tom well positioned to help APSA in both an advisory and strategic role to move forward with our own strategic plan and pillars. We look forward to the impact Dr. Tracy will make in this new role," says John H.T. Waldhausen, MD, APSA President.

Founded in 1970, the American Pediatric Surgical Association is internationally recognized as a world leader in the pediatric surgery specialty. The organization's primary goals are to improve access to quality healthcare, shape the national healthcare agenda, and promote diversity and inclusion within the specialty. To learn more about APSA, its mission, and membership, visit apsapedsurg.org or follow @APSAsurgeons on social media.

