American Pharmaceutical Review Releases Documentary on Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The documentary features commentary and outlook from key opinion leaders representing regulatory, industry, consulting and technology providers who offer their thoughts and outlook on the current state of continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing, industry challenges, and future opportunities for this growing trend.

"While many other manufacturing industries have moved to, or are in the process of adopting a continuous manufacturing paradigm, the pharmaceutical industry is just beginning to explore the possibilities of moving from traditional batch-based manufacturing processes to a more continuous, and some might argue efficient process," says Mike Auerbach, Editor In Chief, American Pharmaceutical Review. "Through this documentary we hope to explore this topic in depth and provide those who are looking at this technology with a range of opinions and information."

The markets for both biopharmaceutical and oral solid dosage forms are expected to grow in the coming years. According to Research and Markets latest report "Global Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report 2017-2021", "The efficacy and safety of biopharmaceuticals, coupled with their ability to address previously untreatable conditions, allows healthcare companies to command higher prices and margins for these drugs. Driven by their numerous advantages over conventional drugs, biopharmaceuticals today represent a big opportunity and represent more than 20% of the total global pharmaceutical sales. The current annual growth rate of biopharmaceuticals is also double that of conventional drugs, and growth is expected to remain robust for the foreseeable future."

According to Future Market Insights, the global oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market is expected to grow from $493.2 billion in 2017 to $926.3 billion by the end of 2027. Facilitated by a global increase in the geriatric population, particularly across leading economies such as Japan and the U.S., coupled with the development of functional excipients that exhibit superior properties such as flow-ability, the global pharma excipients market is expected to create impressive opportunities for manufacturers to capitalize on in the near future.

For more information on this American Pharmaceutical Review documentary on 'Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing - Current Trends and Future Possibilities' please visit https://www.americanpharmaceuticalreview.com/Continuous-Processing/

