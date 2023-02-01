American Philanthropic Becomes AmPhil, Emphasizing Execution As Well As Advice

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Philanthropic is adopting a new name and a new look—and renewing its commitment to strengthening civil society. AmPhil has always focused on providing like-minded organizations with hands-on help as well as strategic analysis. This brand refresh will help us better connect with the people we serve, and distill our core values and principles.

AmPhil's founding vision was to do the hard work of helping clients execute the practical advice we offered. Beyond that, we sought to help people flourish in the space between family and government—the space Alexis de Tocqueville described as "civil society."

Our simpler, snappier name reflects our resolve to convey this mission more compellingly and transparently going forward. If we can connect with organizations that share this mission, we can make our country and our communities better places.

Our founder and CEO, Jeremy Beer, sums up the spirit of AmPhil: "Not only do we want to do good work at a fair price, we want to marry strategy with execution. That's what we've done as American Philanthropic, and that's what we'll continue to do as AmPhil. We're honored to be a small part of what our clients are doing to strengthen civil society."

About AmPhil: AmPhil's mission is to strengthen civil society by providing solutions that help mission-driven enterprises flourish. Rather than peddling secret methods or shortcuts, AmPhil helps its clients grow by doing the right things the right way, consistently over time.

