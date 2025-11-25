American Physical Therapy Association Announces 2026 Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Physical Therapy Association is pleased to announce the newly elected 2026 Board of Directors and officers. This leadership body provides strategic direction for the organization and advocates on behalf of physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, students of physical therapy, and patients nationwide to advance the profession of physical therapy and improve the health of society.

"On behalf of the American Physical Therapy Association, it is my honor to welcome our newly elected and returning members and officers of the APTA Board of Directors and to extend sincere gratitude to our departing leaders for their years of dedicated service to advancing the physical therapy profession," said APTA CEO Justin Moore, PT, DPT. "This 2026 Board brings diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to advancing APTA's strategic priorities, including improving payment, empowering our members, and evolving our practice. Their leadership will be instrumental in driving progress for physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and the patients they serve."

2026 APTA Board of Directors:

President: Kyle Covington, PT, DPT, PhD

Vice President: Skye Donovan, PT, PhD

Secretary: Ami Faria, PT, DPT

Treasurer: Zoher Kapasi, PT, MSPT, PhD, MBA, FAPTA

Speaker of the House: William (Bill) McGehee Jr., PT, PhD

Vice Speaker of the House: Robin L. Dole, PT, DPT, EdD

Director: Stefanie Bourassa, PT, DPT

Director: Colleen Chancler, PT, PhD, MHS

Director: Jamie Dyson, PT, DPT

Director: Jeff Jankowski, PT, DPT, ATC

Director: Kendell Jno-Finn, PT, DPT

Director: Craig Johnson, PT, MBA

Director: Kelley Kubota, PT, DPT, MS

Director: Kim Nixon-Cave, PT, PhD, FAPTA

Director: Lisa VanHoose, PT, PhD, MPH, FAPTA

Public Member: Justine Handelman

Current Secretary Kip Schick, PT, DPT, MBA; Director Carmen Cooper-Oguz, PT, DPT, MBA; Director Heather Jennings, PT, DPT; and Public Member Patrick Esmonde, MSE, will roll off the APTA Board this December. "We are grateful to these leaders for their exceptional dedication and service to APTA and the profession. Their vision, dedication, and advocacy leave APTA stronger and well-positioned to continue building a community that is advancing the physical therapy profession," Moore said.

APTA invests in systems to ensure the participation of delegates and the integrity of the election process for its Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. Newly elected members of the Board assume office on Jan. 1 in the year following the elections. A complete term for an elected Board member is defined as four years. In addition to elected Board members, who must be members of APTA, a public member is appointed annually by the Board for a one-year term.

About APTA

The American Physical Therapy Association represents more than 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and physical therapy students nationwide. Visit the APTA website to learn more.

SOURCE American Physical Therapy Association