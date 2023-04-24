American Physical Therapy Association Releases Public Service Announcement

PSA focuses on benefits of physical therapy for many health issues, including long COVID.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Physical Therapy Association released a video and radio public service announcement, which highlights the benefits of physical therapy, with recognition of a physical therapist's role in treating the symptoms of long COVID. This is APTA's fourth PSA since 2016.

"We're excited for the release of our latest PSA, highlighting symptoms and conditions physical therapists' treat, including the symptoms of long COVID, in people of all ages and abilities," said APTA CEO Justin Moore, PT, DPT. "APTA wants the public to know that physical therapists and physical therapist assistants are with you on your health care journey and help improve quality of life."

The PSA highlights the fact that 1 in 5 people in the United States have long COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It includes key messages around not being alone in your health care journey, your challenges not always being visible, and that physical therapists and physical therapist assistants can collaborate with you to get to a better quality of life. It will air on radio and TV stations with 60-second, 30-second, and 15-second versions.

APTA collaborated with its members featuring them in the role of physical therapists in the PSA. It features diversity in race, gender, age, and ability, and highlights telehealth physical therapy.

The American Physical Therapy Association represents more than 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and physical therapy students nationwide. Visit apta.org to learn more.

