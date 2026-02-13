American Pipelining Solutions Introduces UV XAIR System at WWETT 2026

Long-Standing Collaboration with UV Relining and SacPro Brings Advanced UV Curing Technology to North American Market

ANDERSON, S.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pipelining Solutions (APS) announces the addition of the UV XAIR UV curing system, debuting February 2026 at the WWETT Show in Indianapolis (Booth 3104). Now available through APS's long-standing partnership with SacPro, UV XAIR delivers enhanced capabilities for controlled, consistent liner curing in pipe rehabilitation projects.

UV XAIR features wireless tablet control, cloud-based data management, and field-replaceable components including a camera head, reel, and light head. Each system includes a complete set of replacement parts, ensuring contractors can complete jobs even if a component requires servicing on-site. The system cures 3" to 24" pipes with a single light head, eliminating the need for multiple equipment configurations. Built-in WiFi tech support and automatic updates streamline installation, while lower ownership costs expand accessibility.

The introduction of UV XAIR represents the continuation of APS's foundational partnerships with UV Relining and SacPro. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing trenchless uv relining technology and meeting evolving contractor needs. UV XAIR complements existing CIPP liner, resin, and equipment offerings, creating a comprehensive ecosystem from inspection through installation.

"We are proud to build on our long-standing partnership with APS by bringing the latest UV-curing technology into our collaboration," said Fredrik Sterner, VD/CEO of SacPro. "With UVXR, UV junction, and UV patching, we create significant opportunities for U.S. plumbing companies to become more efficient and safer—while APS continues to train and support customers with expert service."

"At APS, our focus has always been on bringing the most advanced and practical trenchless technologies to market," said Jake Saltzman, CEO of American Pipelining Solutions. "Partnering with UV Relining and SacPro to introduce the UV XAIR is a major step forward for contractors working in small-diameter UV curing. This system delivers speed, control, and performance that raise the standard for what UV rehabilitation can be. With the addition of UV XAIR alongside our own Versa-Light and Versa-Light X platforms, APS is doubling down on its commitment to lead the industry into a new era of high-demand, high-performance UV trenchless solutions."

For more information, visit the APS website or contact the APS team at (888) 258-9359.

About American Pipelining Solutions

American Pipelining Solutions (APS) provides trenchless pipe rehabilitation technology, training, and support. Based in Anderson, South Carolina, APS partners with contractors, municipalities, and infrastructure professionals across North America to deliver innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and advance industry standards.

About SacPro

SacPro AB is a leading Scandinavian manufacturer of trenchless pipe rehabilitation systems. Headquartered in Falun, Sweden, SacPro is the company behind the Houseliner System and is part of the SacPro Group, which also owns UVRelining. SacPro provides comprehensive solutions including materials, equipment, training, and technical support for building drainage renovation across Scandinavia and international markets.

