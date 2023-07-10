American Place Casino Launches New Hire Getaway Sweepstakes

News provided by

American Place Casino

10 Jul, 2023

Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Approximately $5,000

WAUKEGAN, Ill., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Place Casino, Northern Chicagoland's newest and best entertainment destination, announced today the launch of their New Hire Getaway Sweepstakes, a special incentive for team members hired between July 1, 2023 and August 31, 2023. Each new team member will be entered to win a trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida valued at approximately $5,000. The winner will be announced on November 30, 2023.

The prize package includes round-trip airfare, a four-night hotel stay, tickets to Universal Studios Theme Park and $500 spending cash. Additionally, the winning team member will receive a week of paid time off to enjoy the trip. To win, you must be hired by American Place Casino for any position by August 31, 2023 and still be employed by the time the winner is chosen on November 30, 2023. There are currently openings for over 100 positions ranging from food & beverage and security to table game dealers and office & administrative. All current American Place Casino team members will be entered in a separate drawing to win a second prize package of the same value. 

"Our team members have been a key component to American Place's success since we opened back in February," said Jeff Babinski, Vice President and General Manager of American Place Casino. "The New Hire Getaway Sweepstakes is our way of showing how grateful we are to have them as part of our team. For those who have yet to apply, we hope this incentive will pique some interest. We are excited to welcome you to the American Place family."

Walk-in Interviews are being held Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Place Casino located at 600 Lakehurst Road in Waukegan. For those interested in becoming table games dealers, American Place offers a free Table Games Dealer Boot Camp Training Program. If you are interested in applying to an open position, please visit thetemporary.com/careers/.

For more information on American Place, please visit thetemporary.com

About American Place Casino
American Place Casino features hundreds of slots machines, dozens of table games, two full-service restaurants and a Sportsbook and coming soon. American Place Casino is located at Fountain Square in Waukegan, Illinois. You can follow American Place on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. More information can also be found at thetemporary.com.

Media Contact
Tyler Rabel
Two by Four
[email protected]
(312) 445-4728

SOURCE American Place Casino

