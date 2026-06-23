American Planning Association Applauds Historic Passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

Landmark bipartisan housing package reflects years of APA advocacy and affirms the essential role of planners in expanding housing supply and affordability.

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Planning Association (APA) applauds the passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a historic bipartisan housing reform package that recognizes the central role of planners and community planning in addressing the nation's housing supply crisis. This is a major milestone for communities working to translate housing plans into action.

APA President Sue Schwartz, FAICP, applauds the passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.

The largest federal housing package in a generation, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act builds on several APA-endorsed pieces of legislation and makes the federal government a stronger partner to planners, local leaders and communities working to lower housing costs, increase production and expand housing choices. The bill includes key planning provisions that support zoning reform, modernize federal housing programs and strengthen local capacity to deliver more homes in more places.

"This is a breakthrough moment for housing and the communities working to deliver more homes," said APA President Sue Schwartz, FAICP. "Planners know that increasing supply requires more than good intentions, it requires modern tools, local capacity and a clear path from plans to implementation. This legislation recognizes the essential role of planning in helping communities lower barriers, expand housing choices and turn housing goals into homes. APA has long championed these planning-led solutions, and we stand ready to support planners and communities as they put these new tools to work."

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act reinforces the central role planners play as agents of local change. The legislation includes federal support for: pre-approved housing plans and pattern books; modular and manufactured housing; building code reform and single-stair modernization; adaptive reuse of existing structures; and missing-middle housing. APA's advocacy helped lay the groundwork for this milestone and has long been a leading voice for federal housing reforms that empower communities and planners to increase supply, reduce barriers and expand access to attainable housing.

Over the past several years, APA and its members have engaged directly with federal policymakers, endorsed key housing legislation and elevated the expertise of planners working on the front lines of the housing crisis. APA has also consistently advocated for core federal programs, including Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program that communities rely on for support of local housing and planning efforts.

APA leadership on planning-led housing solutions also helped drive the creation of the Housing Supply Accelerator, a nationwide initiative developed in partnership with the National League of Cities. Through this multi-year effort, APA and NLC brought together planners, local elected officials, home builders, financial institutions, real estate leaders and other housing leaders to strengthen local capacity, identify practical solutions and accelerate reforms that expand housing supply.

Planners across the country now eagerly await the bill's signing and the opportunity to help communities put these new tools to work. APA stands ready to support planners, local leaders, and federal partners as they move from policy passage to implementation, advancing housing solutions that create more affordable, attainable and inclusive communities nationwide.

The American Planning Association is an independent, not-for-profit educational organization that provides vital leadership in creating great communities for all. APA and its professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, are dedicated to advancing the profession of planning, offering better choices for where and how people work and live. The nearly 40,000 APA members work in concert with community residents, civic leaders and business interests to create communities that enrich people's lives. Through its philanthropic work, APA's Foundation helps to reduce economic and social barriers to good planning. APA is based in Chicago. Learn more at www.planning.org.

SOURCE American Planning Association