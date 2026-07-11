American Planning Association Celebrates Enactment of the Bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into Law

Historic housing legislation saw overwhelming bipartisan support for planning-led solutions to

the housing crisis in the United States.

CHICAGO, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Planning Association (APA) applauds the enactment of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into law, marking a significant federal action in planning-led housing solutions and providing communities with new tools to increase housing supply, improve affordability and expand housing choice.

For years, APA has worked alongside and provided expertise to policymakers, local leaders and planning professionals to advance housing policies that help communities remove barriers to development while improving local decision-making. Many of the planning provisions included in the new law support local reforms and reflect legislation long supported by APA and its members.

"The new 21st Century ROAD to Housing law reinforces the central role of planning in helping communities reduce barriers, broaden housing options and translate housing goals into real outcomes," said APA President Sue Schwartz, FAICP. "APA has long supported approaches now in the law and remains committed to supporting planners and communities to use these tools effectively."

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing provides new federal support for planning strategies that help communities, large and small, urban and rural, increase housing production, including zoning reform, pre-approved housing plans, modular and manufactured housing, building code modernization, adaptive reuse of existing buildings, missing-middle housing, and other planning tools that reduce barriers to development.

APA will provide guidance on what it means for planners and their communities. Additionally, APA will continue working with planners, local governments and federal partners to help communities put the law into practice and expand housing opportunities nationwide.

The American Planning Association is an independent, not-for-profit educational organization that provides vital leadership in creating great communities for all. APA and its professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, are dedicated to advancing the profession of planning, offering better choices for where and how people work and live. The nearly 40,000 APA members work in concert with community residents, civic leaders and business interests to create communities that enrich people's lives. Through its philanthropic work, APA's Foundation helps to reduce economic and social barriers to good planning. APA is based in Chicago. Learn more at www.planning.org.

SOURCE American Planning Association